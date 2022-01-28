Next US heavyweight KO superstar more Muhammad Ali than Mike Tyson

United States boxing fans can look forward to a new era of heavyweight dominance in the ilk of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

That’s the view of Top Rank boss Bob Arum who believes he signed the next knockout contender to take over.

The likes of former world champion Deontay Wilder will soon be the American superstar of the past after dominating the scene for more than seven years.

Predictions say Jared Anderson will be an all-conquering world ruler. The big-punching six-foot four-inch bruiser is currently 11-0 with a one hundred percent KO ratio.

‘The Real Big Baby’ ended 2021 with a step-up stoppage of Oleksandr Teslenko in the second round. Arum sees Anderson as the next big thing as the first fight of 2022 looms on the horizon.

As Wilder’s career winds down, Anderson gets regularly tipped to take over from “The Bronze Bomber” and his conqueror Tyson Fury.

“Yes, that’s what I really believe he will be,” Arum told Sky Sports. “When Fury hangs up the gloves, Jared will be in pole position to become the next great heavyweight.”

“Mike Tyson was a tremendous puncher who certainly didn’t show much boxing ability.

“Jared has shown boxing ability and power. He reminds me more of a young Muhammad Ali than a young Mike Tyson.”

Anderson himself fired a warning to the current crop of talent chasing Fury and three-king king Oleksandr Usyk.

“They can take heed, or they can get run over. Listen to what he said. Make your money on other fighters or get run over.

“When they told me? I thought: ‘Maybe I am that good!’.

“It is reassurance. It doesn’t give me more confidence. But it helps to back it up.”

MUHAMMAD ALI or MIKE TYSON

Even Tyson Fury’s knowledgeable father John knows all about Jared Anderson after sparring sessions with the lineal champ.

“I do believe he can be the next big thing when Tyson is gone,” said Fury.

The next twelve months should be highly exciting for Anderson and the many fans who follow him around the country.

He’s a heavyweight who knocks people out, and he does it destructively and impressively. That’s what fills up arena seats.

It certainly won’t be long for the Anderson era to begin and where the Wilder and Fury era ends.

Whether he’s the next Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson is obsolete – as there is only one Jared Anderson.

