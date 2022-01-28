Jeter Promotions confirm return on Feb 19 in Maryland

January 28th, 2022

Jeter Promotions returns to The HALL at Live! inside Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland on Saturday night, February 19th.

Jeter Promotions is back at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland for the 7th time and 1st of 2022 on the heels of a near capacity show on October 23rd.

In the main, event, Jordan White, 12-1 with 10 knockouts of Washington, DC takes on Gadwin Rosa, 11-2 nine knockouts of Ocala, Florida in a 10-round bout for the WBC USNBC Super Featherweight title.

The co-feature is a 10-round super middleweight clash will pit Demond Nicholson (24-4-1, 20 KOs) of Laurel, Maryland battling Gabriel Pham, 15-2 with eight knockouts of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

White, 24, is a seven year-professional and has wins over Ronaldo Solis (4-0-1), Misael Lopez (11-0), and his last bout when he stopped Joe Perez on October 23rd at The HALL at Live!

Rosa, 27, is a six-year professional, and has a win over Jonathan Irizarry (3-0). Rosa is coming off a defeat to George Acosta on May 7.

Nicholson, 28, is a nine-year professional, who has wins over German perez (11-1-3), Joshua Okine (28-5-1) and Isaac Rodriguez (25-2). Nicholson is coming off a unanimous decision over Victor Darocha on October 23rd at The HALL at Live!

Pham, 32 is a 13 year-professional, has big victories over Michael Glenn (2-0), Chauncey Fields (4-1), Jaba Khositashvili (4-0), Derrick Webster (28-2), Rafael Fernandez Sosa (8-0) and his last contest when he stopped Israel Valerio Nino(15-3) on October 16th in the Dominican Republic.

In six-round bouts:

Jeter Promotions signee, Brandon Chambers (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Maryland fights an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight bout.

Jeter Promotions signee and Penn State Graduate, AJ Williams (5-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland takes on an opponent to be named.

Jeter Promotions signee, and former Dartmouth star Wide Receiver, Victor Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on an opponent to be named in a super welterweight fight.

Thyler Williams (5-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Maurice Anthony (3-3, 3 KOs) of Ypsalanti, Michigan in a junior welterweight fight.

Colby Madison (9-3-2, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, MD takes on an opponent to be named in a heavyweight.

Jeter Promotions Signee Tyrek Irby (9-0, 3 KOs) of Landover, Maryland battles on opponent to be named in a junior welterweight contest.

In four-round fights:

Jeter Promotions signee, Mansaborie Conde (4-0, 3 KOs) of Laurel, MD takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight bout.

Ahmad Muhammad Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore, MD takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

Joseph Veazey (5-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore fights an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM