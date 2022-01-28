Top Rank releases statement following Fury-Whyte record heavyweight bid

January 28th, 2022

Top Rank released a statement on the mandatory heavyweight proceedings after witnessing the most lucrative purse bid ever take place under the supervision of the World Boxing Council.

Star heavyweight Tyson Fury will defend his crown against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte following a dramatic auction on Friday.

Outlined by Mauricio Sulaiman, Frank Warren and Bob Arum gazumped Eddie Hearn and Matchroom with a mammoth eight-figure bid.

“This is the coin flipped to determine the opening of the bids,” revealed Sulaiman. [The bids of] $32,222,222 by Matchroom Boxing [and] $41,025,000 by

Queensberry Promotions.

“This is the biggest purse bid in the history of boxing. Congratulations, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. [The] WBC Heavyweight championship.

Soon after, Top Rank released a statement on the record-breaking event.

“Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and Lineal world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today’s purse bids.

“A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course,” state the top US promotional outfit.

HEAVYWEIGHT BID

Speaking to WBN last week, Arum was hopeful of a resolution despite talks with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk regarding a diversion for Fury.

“Hopefully, we’ll get it done,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News. “Dillian Whyte in the UK against Tyson Fury is a big, big fight.

“We’ll do good business, and we’ll find a way to get it done.”

He added: “If we can make a voluntary deal with Dillian Whyte for the Fury fight, we’ll do it.

“I talked to Tyson, and he would prefer an Usyk fight, but if that can’t happen, he is quite content to fight Dillian Whyte or Joe Joyce.”

Set to pocket over $32 million from the deal, Fury will be happy with his day’s work before turning his attention to the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk II.

Fury vs. Whyte will occur between March 26 and April 23, the latter of which is St. George’s Day in the UK.

Joshua vs. Usyk is more likely to follow in May or June.

