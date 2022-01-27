World Boxing Council allow heavyweight title deadline fiasco to continue

January 27th, 2022

What’s the point of having a purse bid deadline if there is no actual deadline? – That’s the scenario unfolding right now with the World Boxing Council heavyweight title.

WBC chiefs stipulate that champion Tyson Fury has to negotiate a mandatory fight with compatriot Dillian Whyte. But in fact, what seems to be happening is Fury is discussing options more with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Fury is blatantly attempting to avoid Whyte and face Usyk instead. He’s even tried to make a fight with the UFC heavyweight titleholder in Francis Ngannou.

It looks as though ‘The Gypsy King’ is doing anything and everything but give Whyte his long-awaited shot at the coveted green and gold strap.

Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn have scoffed at a 20% purse offer. But on the flip side of that, you’ve got Hearn representing the man Fury is attempting to pay off with a step aside fee.

If Joshua accepts the rumored $20 million deal on offer, that would undoubtedly mean Whyte missed out on his opportunity.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

It’s a mess that the WBC could sort out if they stuck to their guns and made a deal happen when they say it should get concluded.

But on Wednesday, they said: “The World Boxing Council has received once again requests from the teams of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to extend the period of free negotiations.

“The WBC has granted this final extension. If there is no agreement, a purse bid will get held this coming Friday, January 28.”

The critical statement here is, ‘if there’s no agreement.’ Well, there hasn’t been an agreement the last four times the deadline got postponed.

What is the point of a purse bid if those negotiating can avoid other bidders getting involved by consistently requesting an extension?

Fury wants somebody to get serious, but it’s hard to tell who he would prefer to face. He’s active on his accounts in giving Joshua, Usyk, and Whyte all his barrels.

TICK TOCK

“Another gym session is done. Tuesday morning, smashed,” said Fury. “Tick tick effing tick-tock is the subject of today.

“Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“The time has run out of the bottle. You’re all getting this good hiding, cowards.”

If the WBC acted now to end this fiasco stone dead by allowing other promoters to bid on the event, this whole thing would be done and dusted by Friday.

