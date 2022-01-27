Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte closes on date and venue, undercard begins

Tyson Fury looks set to fight mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte on March 26th in the second defense of his WBC heavyweight title.

Embroiled in a negotiation war with rivals Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and Whyte for weeks, Fury now seems to have been forced to settle on the latter.

Attempting all he could to face Usyk, instead of Whyte by asking AJ to step aside, the WBC set a deadline of Friday for ‘The Gypsy King’ to decide.

With time fast running out, Joshua is out of the picture.

“Had to do this video. Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua must be the worst damn businessmen in history,” said Fury when confirming Joshua turned down his offer.

“Today, they lost $90 million! God-damn, son of a b*****s! Crazy-a**!”

In an update, Fury has focused his attention on Whyte.

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in, mate. I am going to give him the best hiding he has ever had in his life.

“Dillian Whyte, train hard because you are going to get annihilated, bum,” he raged.

Fury vs. Whyte moves forward after the WBC once again gave the teams another two days for doomed Joshua discussions.

“The World Boxing Council has received once again requests from the teams of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to extend the period of free negotiations.

“The WBC has granted this final extension. If there is no agreement, a purse bid will get held this coming Friday, January 28th,” they said.

A deal with Usyk also got confined to the scrap heap. Despite Team Usyk saying they’d agreed to all stipulations, this scenario came about.

“Yo man, before next time, you will mention Oleksandr Usyk, name check with your team, management, advisers, promoters who agreed with all terms and conditions.

“It looks like you are the one who is holding this wagon. Yelling and talking are cheap,” said Usyk manager Egis Klimas.

TYSON FURY vs. DILLIAN WHYTE UNDERCARD

As Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn prepare to clarify that Fury vs. Whyte is on for March 26th, possibly at an arena rather than a reported stadium, the bill for the spring is already taking shape.

European welterweight champion David Avanesyan has stated he will be part of the undercard.

“My next fight is pre-planned for March 26th in Manchester as a part of the show, which will feature Tyson Fury in the main event,” Avanesyan told allboxing.ru.

“I have already been to the venue. The stadium’s capacity is over 25,000 spectators. I think it will be fully loaded [to capacity] on the date of the fight,” he added.

