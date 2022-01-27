Floyd Mayweather sparring despite lack of rumored exhibition movement

January 27th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Boxing legend and five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather is sparring again despite news of a Dubai exhibition dying down over the past few weeks.

Claressa Shields, who witnessed the former pound for pound number one at his Las Vegas gym, confirmed Mayweather is going through the motions inside the ring.

The preparations are said to be for a February 20 exhibition with a YouTuber dubbed ‘Dubai’s Richest Teenager’ by a BBC TV show.

Mayweather could make $10 million for one night’s work, as he did in 2018 against Tenshin Nasukawa. And again against another YouTuber last year.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Followers of YouTubers seem intent to keep paying to watch Floyd Mayweather again any vlogger despite the 44-year-old grandpa being nowhere near what he once was anymore.

Regarding Shields, the top women’s star took some pointers from ‘Money’ for his February 5th outing in London, England.

Shields battles Ema Kozin in a first fight since she lost an MMA contest. Talking up her boxing return, Shields appeared on a conference call.

“Training with Floyd Mayweather has pushed my confidence even higher. He’s very fond of my skills and power, and he said he’s going to fly to the U.K. to watch this fight. So I’m definitely looking to put on a great show.

“I’m looking forward to returning to boxing and showing why I’m one of the top women in the sport. I can’t wait to give everyone a great fight on February 5,” said Shields.

SALITA

Promoter Dmitriy Salita added: “Claressa has left no stone unturned in preparation. With all due respect to Kozin, I believe Shields will shine on February 5 in the U.K.

“This is a tremendous fight and a great event for Claressa to be making her U.K. debut as a pro.

“Kozin is a tough challenger, and she’s the number one ranked contender for a reason.

“Ema Kozin has been a big star in Europe and being undefeated. You can’t take her for granted.

“When great fighters get faced with stiff competition, they rise to a new level. You saw that against Christina Hammer. I believe the same will happen with Kozin.

“She’s going to send a strong message to Savannah Marshall.”

The Shields vs. Marshall fight is already agreed on for the summer, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom.

