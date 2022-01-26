Ty Tomlin gives training camp update ahead of Feb 5 ten-rounder

January 26th, 2022

On February 5, 2022, undefeated lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (12-0, 8 KOs), of Cheatham County, TN, will take the next step in his career as he faces Charlie Serrano (16-6-2, 5 KOs), of Tampa, Florida.

Tomlin vs. Serrano, a 10-round main event, will take place in Clarksville, TN, at the Winfield Dunn Center at Austin Peay University.

The show is being promoted by One-One-Six Boxing Promotions, in association with Tomlin’s promoter, DiBella Entertainment. Tickets priced $20and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (256) 458-2341. The Winfield Dunn Center is located at 601 College St. Clarksville TN, 37044.

Tomlin, who is signed by DiBella Entertainment, gives his thoughts on his recent training camp, his matchup with Serrano, and more.

On his recent training camp.

“Camp has been great from the nutrition to the training to bringing in Andres Cortes to camp to help me be as sharp as possible. I know that I invested in myself in a sport a lot of people just get by in, and that will be my edge as I move up in competition, that I didn’t cut corners that others did.”

On his upcoming bout with Charlie Serrano.

“Serrano is a fighter who’s been in the ring with a lot of good fighters and I’m expecting him to be in great shape. He’s got a lot of experience and I’m going to be ready for an explosive fight. I am a gentleman outside the ring, but I am a warrior inside. I am planning on making an example out of Charlie Serrano with a knockout.”

On Fighting at the Winfield Dunn Center.

“This venue is only 25 mins from my house so I’m expecting a sell out and lively crowd. I have been lucky enough to get a lot of local support, my community is not just a fight town, but also supports the local business that sponsor me. I know a lot of people want to see me do well, but also want to support my dream. I am from a place where we support each other, and I am lucky to have so much to fight for. I truly fight for my hometown fans who have always had my back.

On what a win will do for his career.

“My goal is to be in the conversation for the 2022 Prospect of the Year, and a brutal KO that goes viral will be the start of it. I am planning on fighting a lot this year, and every opponent, as well as performance, will be better than the last. This will be a major victory and get me closer to facing world ranked fighters.”