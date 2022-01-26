Terence Crawford helps train Amir Khan as ESPN+ pick up Kell Brook fight

January 26th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford is helping prepare former opponent Amir Khan as the Briton closes in on a farewell fight.

Khan faces old rival Kell Brook in a grudge match that the Bolton man says will be his last contest before he walks away for good.

Depending on the result, ‘King’ Khan could avoid a rematch clause and close the chapter on a ring career in the public eye since 2004.

Crawford stopped Khan in 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. He oversaw a pad session with the Olympic silver medalist.

TERENCE CRAWFORD

“On the circle pad with the pound for pound champ Terence Crawford. Thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp,” stated Khan.

The veteran decided to train with Crawford’s coach Brian McIntyre for the Brook encounter.

On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp 🥊 pic.twitter.com/I0he7sHy55 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 26, 2022

The long-simmering rivalry will get broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States in other news regarding the Khan vs. Brook clash.

The agreement comes on the back of Sky Sports Box Office covering the bout in the United Kingdom.

Talking up the battle, ESPN stated: “Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally come to a head in a 149-pound catchweight battle Saturday, Feb. 19, at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

“Roughly 20,000 fans will be in attendance for this British super fight for the ages, which sold out in 10 minutes when tickets went on sale in December.

“Khan vs. Brook and select undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.”

AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK

The 35-year-old Khan (34-5, 21 KOs), from Bolton, England, has been in the spotlight since the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens when he took home a silver medal as a 17-year-old prodigy.

As a pro, Khan unified world titles at junior welterweight and fought many top names, including Marco Antonio Barrera, Danny Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Paulie Malignaggi, Canelo Alvarez, and Zab Judah.

He last fought in July 2019, knocking out former featherweight world champion Billy Dib in four rounds.

Brook (39-3, 27 KOs), a former British champion from Sheffield, England, made three successful defenses of the IBF welterweight world title he won from Shawn Porter in August 2014.

His bold 2016 challenge of middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin ended in a fifth-round knockout defeat. He then lost his welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr. via 11th-round knockout the following May.

Brook won three consecutive fights before challenging WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in November 2020. Brook led on two scorecards before being knocked out in the fourth round.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.