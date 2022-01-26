Gervonta Davis only won one real world title, says ex-Showtime analyst

January 26th, 2022

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis stands accused of being promoted as a multi-weight world champion when only winning one real belt in one division.

That’s according to former Showtime analyst and ex-world titleholding boxer Paulie Malignaggi.

Discussing the situation on his Paulie TV channel, Malignaggi used Davis as a prime example of why boxing has too many straps.

Davis getting labeled a genuine ruler in three weight classes irked Malignaggi when two of the belts won were WBA secondary titles.

“[My] case in point, Showtime calling Gervonta Davis a three-division world champion,” said Malignaggi.

“Even though he has never won a world title at 135 pounds and he has never won a world title at 140 pounds. He has been a champion at 130 pounds.”

“This does not take away from the fact that he is a very good fighter. But he is not and never has been a world champion in multiple weight classes,” added ‘The Magic Man.’

To their credit, the World Boxing Association is in the process of unifying all their belts into one champion per division. This scenario has been going on for some months now.

They began by scrapping all interim rulers, of which Rolando Romero was one. Davis now has to fight Romero to crown a single WBA ‘Regular’ champion.

Once Davis vs. Romero is in the books, the WBA will order the winner to fight George Kambosos Jr. to finish off their blueprint.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero,” they said when confirming the rearranged bout.

“The pioneer body sent the formal communication to both teams of both fighters. They will have 30 days to reach an agreement, which expires next February 24.

“Under WBA rules, the president and the Committee have the right to define a mandatory period at their discretion.

GERVONTA DAVIS MANDATORY

“In Davis’ case, it was conditioned to a nine (9) month mandatory defense period. As this period has expired, he must face Romero.

“The WBA had previously ordered the fight. But extra-sporting problems prevented it from taking place at that time.

“The Davis-Romero showdown marks another step in the WBA’s title reduction plan.”

Initially scheduled for December 5, Davis vs. Romero will now take place in the spring, once Mayweather Promotions confirm their Pay Per View plans.

