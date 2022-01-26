George Kambosos Jr. absolutely mobbed at Australian Open Tournament

January 26th, 2022

Pound-for-pound star George Kambosos Jr. found himself amid ‘chaos at the Australian Open’ as the unified lightweight champion made a Melbourne appearance.

The three-belt star, who represents both Australia and Greece, was at the event to cheer on Stefanos Tsitsipas as he made another semi-final.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. In the process, he set up a last-four meeting with Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Alissime.

While there, Kambosos got surrounded by fellow-Greek countrymen who swamped him for photographs and sang songs around him.

It was a joyous occasion for ‘Ferocious’ George, who seemed to love every single minute of his newly-found fame.

Chaos At The @AustralianOpen Here In Melbourne 🇬🇷🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/QFH4WNPL1a — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) January 26, 2022

“Someone asked me today after they saw the chaos in Melbourne, ‘why I don’t have security, where ever I go?’

“I turned and told him very simply,’ why would I need security?’

“These are my people. It means just as much to them as it does to me!”

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

Kambosos stunned the boxing world when dethroning 2020 WBN Fighter of the Year Teofimo Lopez of the WBO, IBF, and WBA lightweight titles last November.

Suitors are now lining up to face Kambosos in a planned homecoming battle this spring down under in Australia.

WBC ruler Devin Haney is the latest to throw his hat into the ring.

If the pair can agree on terms for a significant encounter, the 135-pound weight class could see an entirely undisputed champion.

Watch this space.

