Florian Marku signs exclusive deal with BOXXER in the UK

January 26th, 2022

Welterweight star Florian ‘The Albanian King’ Marku has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER as he continues his pursuit for a world title in 2022.

World ranked Marku is thrilled to put to paper with the next generation boxing promoter BOXXER that will see him continue to thrill fans on Sky Sports and is primed and ready to face the best in the division.

Domestically and globally the 147 pound class houses some of the biggest and best names in the sport and Marku is confident he can carve his own route to becoming World Champion with BOXXER.

Marku said, “I’m delighted to sign an exclusive long term deal with Boxxer. I want to give my fans what they want: the best fights on the biggest platform – and in Sky Sports we have that. I cannot wait to put on a show for all my fans all over the world. I am coming for everyone at 147 – watch this space.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and Founder, is pleased to welcome Marku to the team. He said “We’ve had a long and successful association with Florian as he was one of the first boxers that we got involved with. He featured on our early tournament shows which saw his popularity and reputation grow from strength to strength. We’re delighted to now sign this long-term deal as we head into the most important phase of his career that will see face the best at 147 pounds.”

Adam Morallee, CEO at S-Jam Boxing, said, “Florian is a huge draw: he’s entertaining, a massive ticket seller and made for Pay Per View. He’s now got a great platform with BOXXER and Sky Sports to move on to the next level and become a household name in the UK. There are so many great fights for him at 147lbs: the next two years are going to be big for Florian Marku.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports said, “‘Everyone at Sky Sports are very pleased that Florian Marku has signed for our promotional partners BOXXER. Florian is a really engaging character who is extremely popular and who is demanding the biggest and most exciting fights.’

Fight-hungry Marku (10-0-1, 16 KO’s) has also achieved considerable success in the kickboxing and Mixed Martian Arts disciplines before switching to boxing.

In kickboxing he was a four-time World Champion with 110 fights under his belt before turning to MMA with a seven-fight unbeaten record. His boxing career has seen him claim the IBF Intercontinental title.

The 29-year-old from Lushnje, who has previously live in Greece and is now based out of North London has feverish support from his legion of loyal fans who turn out in their droves to see their hero fight.

He can also count Albanian footballers in his fan club including Ex-Liverpool and current Lyon midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been ringside to watch him fight, and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, both of whom he is close friends with.

Hugely popular on social media, Marku is active and willing to engage with fans on the platforms and can boast nearly 700k followers on Instagram as he his popularity continues to expand with each fight.

Marku was last in action on a BOXXER card in November when he defeated Frenchman Jorick Luisetto on points over eight rounds at Wembley Arena to maintain his unbeaten record in front of his fanatical fans.

He controlled the fight with a classy performance, switching from southpaw to orthodox and landing sharp and hurtful shots to Luisetto.