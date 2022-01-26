Chris Bourke faces Marc Leach for vacant British belt on March 11

January 26th, 2022

Chris Bourke will challenge Marc Leach for the vacant British Super-Bantamweight championship at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Friday March 11, live on BT Sport.

Streatham’s Bourke (10-0, 6 KOs) gets his big opportunity after Queensberry stablemate Jason Cunningham relinquished his domestic crown in pursuit of world honours

He said: “Fighting for the British title in the main event on BT Sport is something I am looking forward to.

“I have been calling for the British title for a while now and I am just grateful I have got the opportunity.”

Tickets are available now directly from the fighters or at: Eventbrite.co.uk

Bourke, 27, won the WBC International title in December 2020 with a second round stoppage of Michael Ramabeletsa. In his only defence last July, the South Londoner thrashed James Beech on points over ten rounds.

The Martin Bowers trained boxer also won the Southern Area crown in July 2020 with a points win against unbeaten Ramez Mahmood.

If Chris defeats fellow southpaw Leach it could lead to big clashes against the likes of Cunningham, Brad Foster and fellow big puncher Andrew Cain.

Salford’s Leach (17-1, 4 KOs) leapt from obscurity in October 2020 when he upset 2016 Olympian Qais Ashfaq on points in a British Featherweight title eliminator.

He dropped back to Super-Bantamweight last summer for another British championship eliminator and confirmed his mandatory status with a narrow, but unanimous points win over Thomas Essomba.

Leach, 27, last boxed in December when he knocked out Stefan Nicolae after just 26 seconds of the opening round.

Bourke added: “Ashfaq is a good win and I think Marc put him down a few times. Essomba is always tricky, he takes good fighters the distance and they struggle with him.

“Marc has earned his shot and I feel I have earned mine. From the little clips I have seen he does seem awkward and technically a very good fighter.

“People in boxing will know this is a massive fight and I think people will be looking forward to it.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “The Super-Bantamweight division is stacked and I now believe it is time for Chris to make his move.

“Marc is tricky, slippery and come through eliminators to get a deserved shot. I think Chris wins in the power department and that might be the difference.

“It’s a great way to start Queensberry’s 2022 calendar with a 50-50 British title fight and prospect stacked card at the spiritual home of British boxing.”

Also on the show, Hackney Super-Featherweight Frank ‘The Tank’ Arnold (8-0-1, 2 KOs) will make the leap to ten rounds in a non-title contest.

British boxing’s latest Light-Heavyweight hopeful Karol Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs), an eight-time National amateur champion boxes a six rounder.

In four round action is Conor McGregor’s Super-Lightweight training partner Willo Hayden (2-0), Reading Super-Welterweight Joshua Frankham (4-0,1 KO), Portsmouth Super-Featherweight Jamie Chamberlain (3-0), Welling Super-Welterweight Jake Henty (1-0), and exciting teenage Cruiserweight Aloys Youmbi (0-1).

The quality card also features the debut of another top London Cruiserweight prospect, Arnold Obodai, a former Repton ABC boxer who won two National championships.

