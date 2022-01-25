MGM Grand Rumoured to Be Venue for Stevenson vs Valdez

January 25th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is a fight that has been in the works for a long time, with fans getting excited with reports that financial terms have been agreed and contracts have been signed. It is also believed that the fight will be held in the Mecca of boxing, Las Vegas.

Reports are suggesting that the fight will take place at the MGM Grand, one of the sport’s most iconic venues which surely attract a huge crowd. There is long history of Las Vegas Casinos hosting major boxing events, particularly the MGM Grand, which has hosted the likes of Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Fans enjoy these venues as they can enjoy top class boxing before trying their luck in the world-famous Vegas casinos. Nowadays fans at home can get in on the action too, with sites like oddschecker listing bonus offers for online casinos as well as boxing odds, but there’s nothing like the real thing. Many who’ve experienced the atmosphere in Vegas during a big fight say it’s incomparable with any other event.

Stevenson’s rise

Since winning an Olympic silver medal in the bantamweight division at the 2016 games in Brazil, Shakur Stevenson has been ticking all the boxes expected of a prospective future champion. He has won all 17 of his fights so far with 9 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Despite such little professional experience, he has already picked up the WBO featherweight and the WBO super featherweight title, which he will defend against Valdez on April 30th.

Who is Oscar Valdez?

Oscar Valdez is expected to be Stevenson’s toughest opponent yet, he is the WBC super featherweight champion, a belt he will put on the line for the fight in April. He is unbeaten in his 30 fights, winning 23 of those by knockout, although there are question marks over the ability of some of his opponents, with Scott Quigg the only notable name on his record. The 31-year-old is a powerful puncher who isn’t afraid to walk his opponents down, so he’s sure to test Stevenson.

MGM Grand

Despite being only 24 years-old Shakur Stevenson has already fought at the MGM Grand 3 times on undercards of more prominent fights. He had his first bout at the venue, in what was his 7th professional fight, against Brazilian Aelio Mesquita on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs Jeff Horn in 2018. He fought twice there in 2020, recording victories over Felix Caraballo and Toka Khan Clary, so he’ll hope it continues to be a lucky venue for him.