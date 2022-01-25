Estrada out of Chocolatito trilogy, DAZN show saved by solid replacement

January 25th, 2022

Julio Cesar Martinez will face Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez after Juan Estrada got forced to withdraw from a trilogy due to Covid.

Gonzalez and JC will now wage war at the Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California, on Saturday, March 5, live worldwide on DAZN.

Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) fights at 115lbs for the first time against a legend of the weight in Chocolatito (50-3 41 KOs).

The Mexican now steps in where others may certainly fear to tread after the Estrada misfortune.

In November, Martinez’s last action was a trademark all-action shootout with McWilliams Arroyo in New Hampshire.

Both men hit the canvas in the opening round. Martinez flooded Arroyo in the second before the contest ended due to a cut.

The exciting Mexican has spoken freely of his desire to move up in weight. He wants to challenge himself against the cream of the 115lb scene like Chocolatito and Estrada.

An opportunity has knocked loudly for the 26-year-old to announce himself at Super-Flyweight in San Diego, and ‘El Rey’ plans to do so in style against the Nicaraguan star.

CHOCOLATITO CHALLENGE

“I am thrilled that I can move up in weight and fight the very best straight away,” said Martinez.

“Chocolatito is a living legend. A fighter I have always admired. So to be fighting him in my first fight at Super-Flyweight is special. But on the night, it’s going to be war, and I am ready for it.

“I have ambitions to unify the Flyweight division, and that flame still burns, but this fight is so huge for me, and I did not hesitate to accept it – I promise the fans that I will put on a show.”

“What a fight!” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Julio has ambitions to become a pound-for-pound star. This is what the greats do.

“They meet enormous challenges head-on and take them with both hands. Chocolatito is a modern great.

“He’s relishing this test against El Rey – I cannot wait for this fight.

“I’m so happy that both men have signed on the dotted line to deliver this brilliant fight to the fans.”

UNDERCARD

A stacked undercard sees Mauricio Lara return to action against Emilio Sanchez.

Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO Lightweight title against Juan Carlos Burgos.

Diego Pacheco tastes eight-round action for the fourth time against Genc Pllana.

Marc Castro is in his sixth pro fight, Anthony Herrera fights for the second time in the paid ranks.

Finally, Australian Skye Nicolson makes her pro debut.

Tickets starting at $50 are on sale now from Ticketmaster – fans that require refunds from the original headline fight should contact their point of purchase.