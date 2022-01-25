Boxing Championships and How to Bet On Them

January 25th, 2022

Online boxing betting is very popular especially when there is a tough competition between two famous champions. With millions of fans around the world and plenty of regular tournaments, online boxing betting can be a great way to have fun and win real money profits.

In this guide, we will show you everything you need to know about boxing bets, and how to develop your performance and skills to easily identify the winning players and get the largest possible profits.

The sport of boxing offers huge profits to bettors because it is very attractive to fans of combat sports and lovers of betting on international sports.

Explanation of boxing divisions and weights

Boxing is a martial art. It is the most famous combat sport in the world. As all combat sports, Boxing is a match between two players in a covered hall on a square arena surrounded by tight ropes, also known as the “ring”.

The size of the arena varies depending on the size of the fight, the boxers, and the location of the event, but it must be at least 16 square feet and can be up to 24 square feet. Bettors should note that small rings are best for big boxers, while big rings are better for professional boxers.

The goal of boxing is to strike the opponent with the fist to score points and then win the rounds. These blows can also make the opponent unable to continue due to the continuous attack and therefore he surrenders or can become unable to face the count of ten seconds, which gives the player an opportunity to deal the final blow to his opponent.

Also, the player must respond to his opponent’s punches with gloves, arms and shoulders, and to avoid punches by the movement of the head, foot or body. According to boxing laws, which apply to both amateurs and professionals, a boxer has the right to hit his opponent anywhere above the waist (head and ribs), but strikes below the waist or from the back are illegal.

What are boxing weights?

Boxers in one weight class compete in tournaments. The minimum weight for a boxer starts at 105 lbs and there is no maximum weight. A boxer can begin his professional career in a specific weight category and then move on to several other categories throughout his career. For example, Manny Pacquiao started out as a lightweight boxer, then it moved to the ultra-lightweight category.

There are 17 weight classes in professional boxing, namely:

Minimumweight 105 lb (48 kg)

Light Fly 108 lbs (49 kg)

Fly is 112 lb (51 kg)

SuperFly 115 lb (52 kg)

Bantamweight 118 lbs (53.5 kg)

Super Bantam 122 lbs (55 kg)

Featherweight 126 lb (57 kg)

Super-featherweight 130 lbs (59 kg)

Lightweight 135 lb (61 kg)

Super lightweight 140 lb (63.5 kg)

Welterweight 147 lbs (67 kg)

Super welterweight 154 lbs (70 kg)

Middleweight 160 lb (72.5 kg)

Super-middleweight 168 lbs (76 kg)

Light Heavy 175 lb (79 kg)

Heavy 200 lb (91 kg)

Super Heavy (+91 kg)

Amateur Boxing

As we have already mentioned, boxing competitions are divided into two types. Amateur and professional competitions. Although bettors may think that amateur competitions are inferior, they are not at all as they contain tough, fierce, action-packed and highly-watched matches.

In addition, the frequency of amateur tournaments is higher than the professional competitions, so you have more chances to bet on different matches. Boxing matches are held in three rounds, and each round is only 3 minutes long. Amateur tournaments can be organized by schools, youth centres and clubs. In the UK, for example, children from the age of 11 can participate in amateur boxing tournaments, and in the USA children from the age of 8 can participate.

In general, amateur boxing is a fertile ground for professional boxing. If you follow the career of any professional boxer, you will find that he originally started as an amateur, so we cannot influence the amateur championships over the professional ones.

In the United Kingdom, the most prominent amateur boxing championship is the ABA (Amateur Boxing Association) which is held annually. In the United States, the number one goal of all amateur boxers is to win the Golden Gloves competitions. There are many other amateur championships such as the European Boxing Championships, the American Games, and the Commonwealth Games. The two most popular amateur boxing tournaments in the world are the AIBA World Boxing Championships and AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Professional Boxing

Professional boxing is much more difficult than amateur boxing. It requires a strong currier from the player in order to be famous and able to win championships or at least get high ranks in them. However, professional boxing is available to any player who can pass a medical examination in their country of residence. Boxing, mixed martial arts, and kickboxing have a lot in common. Thus, a player can have a mixed background.

A boxer can obtain a professional boxing card if he is over the legal age (18 years in most countries or 16 years in some Latin American countries). Boxing is regulated by the sporting bodies of countries and confederations, and all federations operate under the supervision of AIBA (International Amateur Boxing Association), now known as the International Boxing Association. The most famous countries in the world in the field of boxing are the United States, Britain and Germany, however in Russia, there are many suspicions about corruption surrounding matches, so it is better to avoid placing boxing bets on the Internet in Russian tournaments.

Professional boxing has a firmly established position in the Olympic Games as horse racing and swimming. Among the most famous Olympic boxers to win gold medals at the Olympic Games are Floyd Patterson, Muhammad Ali and Nino Benvenuti.

How to bet on boxing online?

Betting on boxing is very easy and simple since this sport is individual and straightforward, and the variables that may occur during the event are limited in number. Moreover, many sports betting sites do not have powerful match scouts, so bettors can discover the odds faster than the bookmakers.

The process of betting on professional boxing and amateur boxing is easy and requires only four steps, as follows:

Choose a betting site

First of all, you have to choose a reliable sports betting site that is licensed by a reputable licensing authority like British Gaming Commission, Curaçao Gaming Commission, Gibraltar Commission, Malta Commission or any other well-known licensing commission. The site should also have a sufficient number of boxing tournaments, and offer its players good rewards.

Create a new account

To register on the site, you must enter your personal data and e-mail. After that, the site will send you an email with a link to activate your account. Once you complete the registration process you will be able to place your first bet.

Make your deposit

To start betting on boxing matches as well as to get your welcome bonus you must make your first deposit. Make sure the site supports your preferred financial means.

Place your bet now!

Choose the match you want to bet on, also choose the boxer, set your bet and enter the amount of the bet, then accept the process. Congratulations; You have placed your first bet!