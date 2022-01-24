Ray Robinson battles Cleotis Pendarvis on Feb 26 in Philly

January 24th, 2022

RDR Promotions kicks off its 2022 fight series with a big night of boxing that will take place on Saturday, February 26th at the 2300 Arena.

In the main event, welterweight contender Ray Robinson will take on veteran Cleotis Pendarvis in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Robinson of Philadelphia, has a record of 24-3-2 with 12 knockouts. The 36 year-old Robinson will be shaking off a two-and-a-half-year layoff as he is coming off of back-to-back draws with world title challenger Egidijust Kavaliauskas (21-0) and former British Olympian Josh Kelly (9-0).

In both of those fights, most observers believe that Robinson should have had his hand raised in victory. Robinson has wins over Roberto Acevedo (2-0-1), Darnell Jiles Jr. (8-0-1), Former U.S. Olympian Terrance Cauthen (36-7-1), Ray Narh (26-2), Aslanbek Kozoev (25-0-1) and Sherzodbek Almjanov (22-2).

Pendarvis of Lancaster, California has a record of 21-9-2 with nine knockouts. The 35 year-old Pendarvis is an 18 year veteran of the squared circle, and has wins over John Lewis (5-1), Hector Sanchez (18-0), Rogelio Del Torre (6-0), Michael Clark (43-7-1) and is coming off a loss to Devonte Williams on December 4th in Houston.

A packed undercard will feature a plethora of Philly-Favorites and undefeated prospects.

In six-round bouts:

Muhsin Cason (9-0, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas battles Steven Lyons (5-7-2, 2 KOs) of Larose, Louisiana in a cruiserweight matchup

Jerome Conquest (11-6, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Oscar Barajas (16-8-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico in a lightweight battle.

Tahmir Smalls (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight an opponent to be named in a welterweight fight.

Robert Sabbagh (3-0, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn squabbles with Joel Caudle (8-6-2, 5 KOs) of North Carolina in a heavyweight scrap.

In four-round fights

Isaiah Johnson (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight against an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

Rashan Adams (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take Nathan Benichou (2-7-1, 2 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico in a super featherweight fight.

Dominique Mayfield (0-1) of Philadelphia takes on Daryl Clark (1-1, 1 KO) of Houston in a heavyweight fight.

Jabril Noble (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout.

Anthony Young (0-4) of Philadelphia takes on Antonio Allen (1-13-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight contest.

Tickets are $75, $100 and $150 and can be purchased at

https://2300arena.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=393&src=default