Nico Ali Walsh features on Conceição vs Martinez undercard

January 24th, 2022

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson, Brooklyn-born phenom Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of “The Greatest,” are among the rising stars who will fight Saturday, Jan. 29 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

The bill is topped by the 10-round WBC 130-pound title eliminator between Robson Conceição and Xavier Martinez, and a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature featuring Mexican grinder Rene Tellez Giron and Puerto Rican contender Luis Melendez.

Conceição-Martinez and Giron-Melendez will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The following undercard bouts will stream live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT:

Johnson (1-0, 1 KO), a 23-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, will take on fellow unbeaten Xavier Madrid (3-0, 1 KO) in a four-round welterweight tilt. Johnson advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and turned pro last November with a fourth-round stoppage over Antonius Grable.

Middleweight Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), who grabbed international headlines last year, looks to continue his unbeaten run in a four-rounder against Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO).

Carrington (1-0), the latest young talent from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, makes his Top Rank debut against fellow unbeaten Steven Brown (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Light heavyweight prospect Dante “Free Smoke” Benjamin Jr., a one-time U.S. amateur standout from Cleveland, Ohio, makes his professional debut in a four-rounder against Herman Rendon (2-0). Benjamin signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank last year.

Featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a six-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Tulsa-born heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) hopes to thrill the hometown fans when he takes on the well-traveled Jason Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs) in a six-rounder. Milton and Bergman fought on the same Top Rank-promoted card in Tulsa last April, with Milton notching a first-round knockout and Bergman losing an eventful three-round shootout against Trey Lippe Morrison.

Junior lightweight Pink Tyson (11-2, 2 KOs) looks to make it three consecutive wins when she fights the durable Carla Torres (6-6) in an eight-rounder.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Tony Holden Productions, tickets starting at $49.50 are on sale now and can be purchased at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com and at the Box Office at 918-384-ROCK (7625).