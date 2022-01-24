Exclusive: 3-0 Heavyweight who beat Anthony Joshua open to rematch

January 24th, 2022

Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

Mihai Nistor is an underestimated heavyweight force looking to impact the top division. In the unpaid code, he holds wins over Anthony Joshua, Otto Wallin, Guido Vianello, and Frazer Clarke.

The rugged Romanian is a free agent after leaving Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions last year.

World Boxing News caught up with Nistor as he looks to build on scoring three victories since turning professional in 2019.

Asked if he’d be open to a second fight with ex-heavyweight champion Joshua, Nistor replied bluntly to WBN: “I will fight Anthony Joshua anytime.”

Speaking about current unified ruler Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated over five rounds in the World Series of Boxing back in 2013, Nistor added: “I would love to have this chance.

“Oleksandr Usyk is a great fighter. I am hoping that very soon we will meet again, and this time it will be different.”

On whether he thinks Tyson Fury is by far the best heavyweight in the world, Nistor was in no doubt with his answer.

“Yes, Tyson Fury is the best right now.”

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Quizzed on a possible future fight with the returning Deontay Wilder, Nistor said he was ready.

“Yes, I am open and ready to fight with anybody. I am a freelancer fighter, and if the right offer is coming, I will say yes.”

Asked if Wilder could be a world champion again, the six-foot bruiser stated: “No, I don’t think so.”

Finally, concluding on his thoughts about what the next twelve months might hold for him, Nistor answered: “To get my first belt, possibly with the IBF, and have at least five fights this year.”

Nistor’s last fight with Golden Boy ended in controversy when Colby Madison tested positive for banned substances in the aftermath.

Initially banned for a year, Madison successfully lobbied for a six-month suspension and is due to return next month.

That’s probably one rematch Nistor will look to avoid as he kickstarts his career.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.