Boxing needs a Gervonta Davis vs Keith Thurman PPV grudge match

January 24th, 2022

Keith Thurman is one of many names pushed forward for a potential Pay Per View fight with Floyd Mayweather star Gervonta Davis in the coming months.

The former world welterweight champion returns to action next week after over two years out following a loss to Manny Pacquiao.

‘One Time’ battles Mario Barrios with rumors continuing to swirl that a potential grudge battle with Davis is in the air for the summer.

Previously, Davis poured cold water on the possibility of facing Thurman.

Late last year, he said: “Keith Thurman, we know who Keith Thurman is. He’s a guy that says many things, but he doesn’t do anything,” to The Last Stand Podcast.

“He says all this stuff. When was the last time he fought? Manny Pacquiao? When was that? Come on, bro.

“As far as boxing-wise, he’s getting old at boxing. Come on, bro. You got to be active somewhere, and he’s not even worth mentioning anymore.

“There’s a new generation of boxers, and I have to worry about people that are coming up now.

“I’m like, I got to put him on my list that I gotta watch out for. Nobody is worried about Keith Thurman. Come on, bro. Your time has passed.”

Ahead of his first fight since suffering the loss of his undefeated record, Thurman is ready to prove he can make it back to the top.

“Boxing is my American Dream come true. It’s my life. It’s my passion, and this is what I do,” he said. “This is where I put my blood, my sweat, my tears.

“It’s why I wear red, white, and blue every time I fight.

“The sport of boxing, my legacy, is not over. The story is still getting written. In 2022 we have a new chapter for Keith Thurman.

“With a belt, without the belt, I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today.

“This sport is one of the toughest in the world. Suppose you’re looking for action. If you’re looking for entertainment, you’re going to want to watch our show on February 5.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

It’s no secret that Davis is looking more in-house than 0ut-house when it comes to his next opponent.

However, once a move to 147 is on the cards, Thurman will surely be one of the top names on the Mayweather shortlist.

Therefore, if it happens, we’d be able to fully gauge the potential for Davis to settle fully at the welterweight limit like his mentor and promoter.

