Bob Arum names trio Tyson Fury can fight on US PPV after Deontay Wilder

January 24th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Bob Arum has named the three heavyweight fighters Tyson Fury could face after a successful trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

The Top Rank boss elaborated in response to comments made by Tim Smith of Premier Boxing Champion regarding Fury’s future on United States Pay Per View.

Smith outlined that ‘The Gypsy King’ had zero options, in his view, that would command a stateside audience on the paid platform.

“You know, hey God bless Tyson Fury, but nobody’s coming to see Tyson Fury as a gate attraction unless he’s fighting Deontay Wilder. No one,” Smith told the PBC Podcast.

Arum named potential opponents that Top Rank could push for Fury in a future PPV in direct response.

“There are fighters he could fight in the United States that would do well like [former unified heavyweight champion] Andy Ruiz, for example,” Arum told WBN.

“But it has to be a fighter people know about in the United States.

“Maybe [Robert] Helenius because he has had exposure on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III card. He looked good fighting [when winning against Adam Kownacki for a second time].

“Also, [former two-time Deontay Wilder opponent] Luis Ortiz. A guy like Ortiz would be saleable in the United States.”

Fury fighting in America doesn’t make financial sense for the immediate future. The scenario is something Arum, with all his years of experience, is well aware of right now.

He admitted that the WBC ruler has to look close to home before thinking about a return across the Atlantic, at least for his next bout.

DEONTAY WILDER NO FANS

“It’s precarious to do a Fury fight now in the United States with Covid still raging. That’s because we really missed having a huge United Kingdom contingent coming to Las Vegas [for the Deontay Wilder fight].

“Not only does it help with the tickets, but it creates a great atmosphere. We sold no tickets in the UK [for the third fight due to Covid], and you didn’t hear the singing.

“We didn’t hear the usual stuff that you hear when Fury fights in the United States. [The third fight with Wilder] was American fans. It was highly anticipated and there was a good atmosphere, but it’s not the same as when there’s a lot of Brits. They’re [all] singing and carrying on.

“Until this Covid situation gets straightened out and we know it’s over, and the Brits can travel, [then we can] get the beer trucks out,” he concluded.

