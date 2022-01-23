Lucky Punch: The Most Popular Online Slot Game Among Boxing Fans

Boxing and gambling are two activities that practically go hand-in-hand with one another. That’s why a lot of the world’s biggest and most anticipated fights take place in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Las Vegas has been known to be the mecca of the casino industry for the longest time. It’s because a lot of sports fans like to add a level of excitement and exhilaration to a boxing match by actually betting on them. In fact, betting on boxing matches is so popular that it’s grown to become one of the biggest money movers in the gambling market itself.

As a result of the popularity of the marriage between boxing and gambling, it was only a matter of time before developers started integrating boxing themes into their digital games. This is exactly where the casino game Lucky Punch comes in. When examined through deeper lenses, there are actually many parallels between the disciplines of boxing and slot gaming. Both require a great deal of patience and discipline. Aside from that, both games also heavily reward endurance as a trait. That’s why the Lucky Punch slot game appeals to so many gamers, especially boxing enthusiasts.

The Only play title is one of the quirkiest and most eccentric games in the company’s collection. First off, the game is designed with a lot of visual elements that are inspired by boxing matches and themes. The first thing that’ll probably catch your eye are the humungous tattooed boxers in opposing red and blue goves squared off with one another. Just under the cartoon fighters are health bars for each of them to match the color of their gloves. These health bars function exactly how you expect them to. The object of the game is to deplete the opponent’s health bar while making sure that yours is as full as possible.

When it comes to the slot reels, it’s loaded with a bunch of different boxing-inspired imageries like boxing boots, speed bags, mouth guards, and the like. If you happen to land three golden gloves as a Scatter, then you’ll be eligible for the game’s Free Spin feature. There is also an available bonus game that you can access once you land three headgear symbols. The only way you can access these special features is if the three symbols appear on the middle reals. The Wild feature is a gold and diamond-adorned championship belt, which can’t land on the reels 1 or 5, but which replaces all the other symbols except for the Scatter and Bonus.

There’s a shift in the game’s perspective when it goes into the Bonus game wherein the player gets a top-view of the arena with the boxing ring in the dead center. Scattered around the edges of the ring are various numbers with four exit signs on each corner. The games Random Number Generator (RNG) kicks in and decides what spot the player lands on. If the player lands on one of the exit corners, then the bonus game is done. However, if it lands on a specific number, then that number will serve as the multiplier for whatever amount the player bets. On top of that, winning the bonus round will entitle a doubling of whatever multiplier the player lands on.

Lastly, the game also has a SpeedUP Bonus feature. This allows players to buy their way straight into the Bonus game for higher chances of big multipliers. It’s just a matter of clicking on the trophy symbol on the bottom left part of the gaming screen. This is where standings are displayed on the leaderboard. It’s not hard to see why this game is so beloved by people all over the world. There are many layers to the game’s overall gameplay dynamics and it’s paired with a generous 95.69% RTP and low volatility. There’s no denying that slot games are still the most popular casino games on the planet. And given the sheer popularity of Lucky Punch, it’s impressive how the game has been able to captivate so many loyal fans despite the stiff competition in the slot gaming market.