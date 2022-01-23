EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tyson Fury US PPV career not over after Deontay Wilder’

January 23rd, 2022

Mikey Williams

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum clapped back at Premier Boxing Champions Vice President Tim Smith over comments regarding the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy.

Speaking on a PBC Podcast recently, Smith outlined that Fury’s Pay Per View career was effectively over in the United States after the Wilder saga ended.

Al Haymon’s right-hand man stated that Fury has no other opponents on U.S. soil that could justify an offering on the paid platform.

“When you look at the heavyweight division, you gotta put [Wilder] in the top four, top five. Just his electrifying ability to knock people out. And he’s a gate attraction,” Smith began when discussing the imminent return of “The Bronze Bomber.”

On Fury, he continued: “God bless Tyson Fury. But nobody’s coming to see Tyson Fury as a gate attraction unless he’s fighting Deontay Wilder. No one.

“Maybe in England if he fights Anthony Joshua? – Maybe if he fights Usyk over there?

“But in America, who’s coming to see Tyson Fury fight anyone other than Deontay Wilder?”

Having none of it, Arum aired his views.

“What he’s saying is not correct. He can fight in the United States and make a lot of money. But it has to be [against] a fighter that’s known to the American public, not just to some insular boxing people,” Arum pointed out.

On Fury heading back to the United Kingdom for his homecoming, the Hall of Famer was in no doubt that the move makes the most sense right now.

DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

The scenario is needed as no British fans were allowed at the final installment of the Deontay Wilder trilogy due to the pandemic.

“It’s precarious to do a Fury fight now in the United States with Covid still raging. But we really miss having a huge U.K. contingent coming to Las Vegas. Not only because it helps with the tickets, but it creates a great atmosphere,” said Arum.

“We sold no tickets in the U.K. You didn’t hear singing and the usual stuff that you hear when Fury fights in the United States.

“[Fury vs. Wilder III] was American fans and it was highly anticipated. There was a good atmosphere. But it’s not the same as when there are lots of Brits, and they’re singing and carrying on.

“Until this Covid situation gets straightened out and we know it’s over, and the Brits can travel, [then we can] get the beer trucks out.”

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.