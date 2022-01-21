‘Mayweather, Ellerbe in no rush’ for Gervonta Davis vs Gary Russell Jr.

January 21st, 2022

Amanda Westcott

The longest-reigning world champion in boxing says Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe are happy to wait for Gervonta Davis to face him.

This weekend, Gary Russell Jr. is ready to return against Mark Magsayo. However, the WBC super-featherweight ruler said Davis was one of two fighters he wanted to battle next.

“If I could make two fights that I would want to happen,” Russell told the PBC Podcast. “I’d want Gervonta’ Tank’ Davis, and I would want Lomachenko.”

As he approaches his first bout in two years, the American accuses Davis and his team of putting an unspecified delay on the pair ever meeting in the ring.

“Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, he’s not in a rush. Or maybe Floyd Mayweather [Davis’ promoter], Leonard Ellerbe, none of the guys, are not in a rush of putting him in the ring with me,” Russell said on the eve of his clash with Magsayo.

Turning his attention to the Magsayo event, Russell was looking forward to ending another lengthy spell out of action.

“At the end of the day, I’m a gladiator, and I love what I do,” he pointed out. “I love showing the skill set that I bring to the sport of boxing.

“Nothing has come easy for us. It is not unfamiliar territory for me or my family.”

RING RUST

On whether he may struggle due to his absence, Russell added: “There are no concerns about ring rust. I’m always in the gym.

“I haven’t taken two months off from training since I was about four or five. Boxing is not just what I do. It’s a lifestyle for me.

“I’m competing in the first month of the year, so if we can get through the fight injury-free, we’re going to try to swing back around this summer.

“I need a willing opponent. I’m willing to move up in weight, but if I move up, I want to compete against another champion.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

With Gervonta Davis on his mind for later this year, Russell knows that a significant performance may not attract those more prominent names he wants.

“If I go out there and I destroy Mark on Saturday, then the big fights that I want, those fighters won’t be in a rush to face me. Not that they are now anyway.

“I’m always trying to give the same message when I enter the ring. I believe in intellect over athleticism, no matter the situation.”

