Deontay Wilder team member incredibly claims comeback ‘not happening’

January 21st, 2022

Ryan Hafey

World Boxing News reported on Thursday that Deontay Wilder should be back in the ring this coming May after previously speaking exclusively to trainer Malik Scott.

Citing Scott’s words when the former heavyweight contender spoke to WBN in the wake of a second loss to Tyson Fury, WBN firmly believed that Wilder would be back in training in March for a May return.

The date of late spring coincides with the completion of a routine six-month suspension handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to every fighter who suffers a knockout.

As WBN explained, Wilder’s loss on October 9th meant he could not return to Las Vegas until after April 8th.

BOMBZQUAD

Upon releasing the story, Tay Jones – a member of Deontay Wilder’s ‘Bombzquad,’ stated the comeback was ‘not happening’ as WBN said for the spring.

Now, whether Wilder is never coming back again was not added to the rebuttal. However, WBN is already in motion with a follow-up interview with Malik Scott.

WBN aims to clarify what Jones meant by ‘not happening’ in another exclusive with Scott in the coming days.

Previously, reports that Wilder could walk away for good stemmed from “The Bronze Bomber” appearing on Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” show last year.

The former WBC ruler questioned whether he’d made enough money and accomplished enough goals to walk away in the interview.

However, he did end the chat with Hollywood star Hart by stating: “When you’re traveling along your journey, nothing should be: ‘This is it.’

“For me, this is not it. [For me,] This is just the beginning. The best is yet to come from me,” in a cryptic message that needs clarification.

DEONTAY WILDER MYSTERY

Since talking on Hart’s show, Wilder withdrew from social media apart from Al Haymon’s heavyweight Pay Per View. It’s still a mystery as to whether a May date remains on the table, as previously confirmed to WBN by Scott.

Also, Haymon wants to pit Andy Ruiz Jr. against Wilder in a massive Pay Per View. The planned collision got outlined first by World Boxing News in mid-2021.

There’s a lot to play for, still for Wilder. He’s not down and out yet. There is the chance to earn another crack at the top division crown in 2023.

Two wins are needed this year, but surely Wilder isn’t going to want to go out without winning any of his last two fights?

