Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou wastes heavyweight champs at their peak

January 20th, 2022

Tyson Fury facing Francis Ngannou in a cross-codes battle at any point in 2022 is a waste of two heavyweight champions at the peak of their powers.

Pitting the pair inside the squared circle or octagon this year would never be a fair fight, no matter which fighter bends to the other’s rules.

If Fury battles Ngannou in boxing, the contest would be so one-sided in favor of ‘The Gypsy King’ it wouldn’t be worth a betting placement.

As for Ngannou having the upper hand in an eight-sided arena, Fury’s star as the lineal champion would wane should he lose badly and look poor in the MMA ranks.

Despite excitement from fans and media, the event seems a no-win for anybody.

Fury would get taken away from a massive all-UK clash with Dillian Whyte or Anthony Joshua, plus a potential undisputed battle with Oleksandr Usyk at the height of his prime.

Ngannou, for his part, has a defense coming up against Cyril Gane. However, there are indeed better options for him in UFC at the moment.

The plausible Fury Pay Per View headliner could then happen when both men are a couple of years down the line with their careers.

UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP

Discussing the path he’s aiming to tread at 35, Ngannou recently told Stake of his intentions.

“My life has been pretty much the same since I became champion. Other than the fact I know I completed what I wanted to achieve and had chased for so long,” Ngannou told Stake.

“I proved to myself that I can be a champion. I achieved my goal but know I have to stay grounded and focus on the next challenge.

“It didn’t change my mentality very much. Yes, I know I am a champion. But I don’t think about that when I look for a fight.

“I just think about improving myself and becoming a better fighter.

“This has been my goal since the very beginning. I haven’t gone too far away from that in my approach.

“Whoever I face, I just want to be the dominant one regardless of which title is at stake. Because at the end of the day, without a belt, you are just another fighter.

“If you do not balance that out, you will make a mistake somewhere along the way.”

Judging by those statements, the Fury fight would merely swell the bank balances of both champions – nothing more.

