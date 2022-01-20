Longest reigning WBC champion the latest to call out Gervonta Davis

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis made it a clean sweep of world title offers when called out by the current longest-reigning champion in the sport.

Ahead of his clash with Mark Magsayo, Gary Russell Jr. made it clear that his priority is to seal a conflict with the Floyd Mayweather star.

As a Pay Per View veteran, Davis is scouting potential opponents for the late spring. Russell would be interested in negotiating a move up in weight should Davis come calling.

Since 2015, Russell has held the WBC super-featherweight strap. But potentially ready to relinquish that status for a weight increase. He’s also eyeing up Davis rival Vasyl Lomachenko.

“If I could make two fights that I would want to happen,” Russell told the PBC Podcast. “I’d want Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, and I would want Lomachenko.”

He added that Magsayo has to be taken care of before any proposal to Davis, or Lomachenko, for that matter, can get presented.

“I mean, to be honest with you, I never overlook anybody, you know. Of course, I would want the [Davis] fight. You know, but as a man, I’m focusing on Mark. You know,

“Mark is the one that is willing to step into the ring and worked his way up the rankings to challenge me for my world title.

“You know, I’d rather focus on a true warrior, a true gladiator, someone that’s willing to put it all on the line and bring their physical best. That’s Mark.”

GERVONTA DAVIS OFFERS

Russell’s name adds to that of unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. The Australian revealed that he’s also laid an offer on the table for Davis to ponder.

“I’m coming for the big names. We’re already in negotiations with everybody [Davis, Haney, Garcia, and Lomachenko],” Kambosos told Fox News Australia.

“It’s going to be in May. May is going to be a great time. The build-up, the name, there’s going to be the build-up.”

The only problem with the Kambosos deal would be that Davis would be required to travel down under for the opportunity to fight for the belts.

Kambosos holds the IBF, WBO, and WBA previously in possession of Teofimo Lopez.

In a recent graphic, one of the Super Six in the 135 division mentioned by WBN, Lopez seems more likely to campaign at 140 unless he receives a massive offer from one of the five mentioned above.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

