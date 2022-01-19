Tugstsogt Nyambayar faces Sakaria Lukas on Russell vs Magsayo

January 19th, 2022

Hard-hitting featherweight contender Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar will now take on once-beaten contender Sakaria Lukas in the 10-round telecast opener live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, January 22 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by WBC Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell Jr. defending his title against top contender and WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo. Super lightweight contenders Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan meet for a rematch in the 12-round co-main event.

Vic Pasillas was originally scheduled to face Nyambayar, but was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) won a silver medal representing his native Mongolia in the 2012 Olympics and now lives in Southern California, where he’s trained by John Pullman. The 29-year-old ascended the featherweight rankings after his extensive amateur career with victories over then unbeaten Harmonito Dela Torre and former interim champion Oscar Escandon.

He earned his first world title shot by defeating former champion Claudio Marrero in January 2019, before dropping his championship bout against Russell on SHOWTIME. Nyambayar returns to the featherweight division after challenging top 130-pounder Chris Colbert in a July contest he lost by decision.

Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs) steps into the ring looking for his third straight win to put himself in position to vie for a world title. A native of Omuthitugwalwani, Namibia, his U.S. debut came in December 2020 as he dropped a 10-round decision against Mexican contender Isaac Avelar. Lukas, who has fought professionally since 2011, bounced back from the defeat by knocking out Mario Macias Orozco in February 2021 before earning a decision victory over Marco Antonio Chable in March 2021.

The non-televised undercard will include unbeaten super welterweight Evan Holyfield (8-0, 6 KOs), son of legendary heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, taking on Virginia’s Chris Rollins (5-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round fight, plus Philadelphia’s Rasheen Brown (11-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round featherweight duel against fellow unbeaten Katsuma Akitsugi (7-0, 1 KO).

Rounding out the lineup is Puerto Rico’s Abimael Ortiz (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight bout, unbeaten middleweight LeShawn Rodríquez (12-0, 9 KOs) battling Atlanta’s Sixto Suazo (9-2-1, 7 KOs) for eight-rounds of action and the pro debut of Washington, D.C. native Max Garland in a four-round welterweight contest.