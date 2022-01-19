Terence Crawford earnings revealed – Top Rank ‘lost money on every fight’

January 19th, 2022

Mikey Williams

As a lawsuit between Terence Crawford and Top Rank’s Bob Arum continues, details of the money earned by the fighter are now out in the open.

Crawford is seeking at least $5.4 million damages from earnings lost in the lawsuit. He wants further cash up to and beyond ten million dollars.

Accusing Arum of ‘racial bias’ towards Mexican and White boxers in his stable, Crawford is irked at not being able to nail down Errol Spence Jr.

Now listening to offers from alternative employment, ‘Bud’ says he wants what he’s owed despite Arum revealing his company cleared no money from Crawford in years.

Speaking to talkSPORT in December, Arum said: “Terence Crawford is one of the best fighters in the world today. He’s tremendously skilled.

“Unfortunately, he isn’t a fighter that is a draw on pay-per-view for whatever reason.

“So, we’ve put him in the best fights that we can. Unfortunately, we’ve lost money on every fight.

“He [Crawford] keeps insisting. I understand his point of view, ‘I’m the best, I should get paid like the best.

“So if someone is willing to come and put up with the money Crawford is demanding, he should do a fight with another promoter if he’s going to make more money.

“We’re really at the limit of what we can pay him. Maybe somebody will pay him more and will be able to make a profit. Obviously, it’s a business, and so be it,” added the Hall of Famer.

Furthermore, it’s not yet clear whether Arum intends to counter-sue for those losses.

PAYOFF

However, as Crawford detailed his claim for a payoff as he heads to pastures new, the two-weight world champion’s earnings from his last five bouts are aired in the suit.

“Top Rank owes Crawford no less than $4,500,000 for its breach of the 2018 Agreement by failing to provide Crawford with a second fight during the second year of the 2018 Agreement,” the suit said.

As WBN’s Dan Rafael explained recently, “the additional $900,000 comes from what Crawford claims were from a bonus provision in the contract to fight Kavaliauskas.

“In which “Top Rank promised to pay Crawford a bonus of $900,000 on or before December 31, 2020.

“That’s if Spence was physically able to compete in professional boxing and Top Rank was unable to offer Crawford the opportunity to fight Spence.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD EARNINGS

Crawford’s earnings are tidy reading for the pound-for-pound star.

For the Shawn Porter Pay Per View in November, Crawford made $6 million (plus $50,000 in training expenses). He dropped $3.5 million from his fight with England’s Kell Brook in November 2020.

Before that, Crawford earned $4 million against “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas in December 2019. Add $4.8 million from the Amir Khan battle in New York earlier that same year.

And finally, $3.5 million from the fifth event of the agreement versus. Jose Benavidez Jr.

Overall, Crawford banked $21.8 million with Arum from October 2018.

Should he win the maximum from litigation, that takes the 34-year-old over thirty million dollars in just three years.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.