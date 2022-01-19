Faux boxer Jake Paul on board, therefore Eddie Hearn fears no date clash

January 19th, 2022

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he can conquer anything now that faux boxer Jake Paul is involved with the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight.

The Matchroom boss will be working alongside the YouTuber as Serrano’s handler for the Taylor collision.

Eyeing dates for a massive women’s battle on April 30, Hearn and Paul could go head-to-head with the Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez unification exclusively revealed by World Boxing News.

If this is the case, Hearn is not worried due to what he perceives as Paul’s pulling power for the event.

“When you’ve got a fight as big as Taylor and Serrano, and you’ve got Jake Paul and me, I don’t worry too much about other fights,” Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show.

“Valdez vs. Stevenson is a tremendous fight. It’s not going to cause the same kind of noise as Taylor vs. Serrano with Jake Paul and me.

“When you see the noise around Madison Square Garden around a legacy-defining fight, not just for women’s boxing, but for boxing, I’m fine.”

On discussing a potential avoidance of the first bell for each main event on the night, Hearn added: “You can’t try to work around other fights because next week there’s another fight.

“What you can do is get smart, and ask Top Rank ‘What time are you going? You go 10 pm, we go 11 pm.’

“We’re not moving for a potential fight that might happen.

“Is Stevenson vs. Valdez bigger than Taylor vs. Serrano? No, not in my opinion. This is going to be a showstopper.

“This is going to create shockwaves around the world.”

JAKE PAUL FOLLOWERS

Pinning his hopes on a YouTuber that many real boxing fans don’t adhere to for his involvement in the sport could be a gamble that backfires for Hearn, though.

Facing wrestlers and non-boxers in a polarizing attempt to become a bonafide professional prizefighter hasn’t gone down well with the vast majority of the sport.

Paul’s Pay Per Views get bought predominantly by his followers from the vlogging he did back in the day. He still frequents his platforms even though he’s a multi-millionaire now.

Are those same fans going to buy an Amanda Serrano event just because Jake Paul asks them to – who knows?

What is certain is the vast majority of Jake Paul’s followers won’t have a clue who either Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano are. Therefore, it’s a big gamble.

Stranger things have happened. But putting Taylor vs. Serrano against a long-awaited super-fight like Stevenson vs. Valdez could prove to be a precarious move.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.