Full card set for Detroit Brawl on January 22 in Dearborn, MI

January 19th, 2022

The full card has been set for this Saturday, January 22, 2022’s Salita Promotions boxing event, entitled “Detroit Brawl”, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

Appearing in the night’s 10-round middleweight main event will be WBC #9- and WBO #15-ranked middleweight Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr., who will face Atlanta’s Antonio Todd (12-5, 7 KOs).

In the eight-round co-main event, Detroit’s undefeated Winfred “Hotboy” Harris Jr. (20-1-1, 10 KOs) returns home for the first time in three years to take on Mexico City veteran Esau Herrera (19-13-1, 8 KOs) for the LBF USMC Super Middleweight Championship.

Also scheduled to appear is power-punching undefeated Detroit middleweight “prospect to watch” Marlon Harrington (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder vs. Albany, Georgia’s Terry Roscoe (2-8). Featured in separate six-round battles will be undefeated Houston-based welterweight Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs) taking on also undefeated Julian Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois; and in a six-round pro debut Grand Rapids, Michigan-based amateur star Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr., will begin his fast-track route to potential stardom against Saint Louis, Missouri’s Montrel James (1-7).

And in another highly anticipated pro debut of an amateur national champion, Grand Rapids lightweight Joshua James Pagan will have his first paid fight against Steubenville, Ohio’s Glenn Mitchell (3-6, 3 KOs).

Rounding out the exciting action will be a four-round welterweight scrap between undefeated Detroit super welterweight Gordie Russ II (2-0, 2 KOs) and Leslie Michael Klekotta (3-7, 2 KOs) of Conroe, Texas.

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $35 (service fees will apply). Order tickets online or call or visit the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Box Office (313.943.2354) at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn during Box Office hours: Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and 5 pm to 8:30 pm on the day of the event.

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets ordered online will be mailed up to one week prior to event date. Tickets ordered within a week of event will be placed in will call in the box office for pickup. A limited quantity of VIP tickets are also available by calling Lina at 313.529.7604.

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is located at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. On fight night, doors open at 6:30 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm.