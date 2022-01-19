Ekow Essuman signed new three-year deal with Frank Warren

January 19th, 2022

Queensberry Promotions

THE BRITISH WELTERWEIGHT champion Ekow Essuman has signed a new three-year deal to continue his promotional association with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

Ekow, 32, who holds a record of 16-0 with seven KOs, had three fights under his previous agreement, which also reaped the IBF European title along with the Commonwealth belt in the space of just over a year.

So it was a productive period for the Nottingham man known as ‘The Engine’, who seized the British and Commonwealth titles from Chris Jenkins in July of last year and defended against the previously unbeaten Danny Ball in October. Cedrick Peynaud was defeated in September 2020 for the IBF European honours.

“I am ecstatic to sign because I know that in the next three years I will be pushed and catapulted up the ranks,” reacted the former Team GB product. “I am really excited because I know Frank is one of those promoters that, when he is behind you, can really elevate you up the rankings.

“You need to catch his eye and I went about doing it in the right way. Basically, everybody knows what I am about now.”

Ekow agreed that, over the course of the last year and a bit, he has set about rubber stamping his undoubted potential and proved himself a genuine threat in the division that domestic contenders are not queuing up to fight.

“The first fight with Peynaud was a warm-up for everything and I knew I had to prove myself after that. I wanted a statement performance but the ring rust played a little part in that. Against Chris Jenkins I did that and the Danny Ball performance was the icing on the cake.

“I had always said to people that I just needed the right opponents to bring out the different sides to my boxing and from now on people can just expect exciting matches.

“My next fight will be an IBF defence because, after the last one, it is hard to find opponents for a next British defence without anybody being made mandatory. So it will be an IBF fight against a really good opponent and I can’t wait for that, to show people another side to my style.

Promoter Frank Warren added: “Ekow has shown himself to be a contender of genuine class in his last two fights and I have been so impressed with what I have seen. I would happily put him in with any welterweight in Britain at the moment and expect him to triumph, but they all know how good he is and won’t fancy the job.

“We won’t hang about and will plot a route for him through the world rankings because Ekow is at the point of his career where he is ready for anything.”