DKO Boxing: Two victories and a fight date for Feb 5

January 19th, 2022

DKO Boxing Management has gotten off to a fast start in 2022 as two of its prized fighters remained undefeated while a third undefeated fighter fights a high-profile bout coming up on February 5th.

On January 7th William Foster III remained undefeated with a tough eight-round split over previously undefeated Edwin De Los Santos.

The fight was the opening bout of a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME.

On the same card, on the Off-Television portion, heralded super middleweight Elvis Figueroa won an eight-round unanimous decision over Ryan Adams.

Coming up on February 5th, undefeated featherweight Edwin Vazquez takes on Raymond Ford in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental Featherweight title at the Footprint Arena in Phoenix.

Foster extended the power punching De Los Santos the full eight round distance and took over control of the bout as the fight progressed. De Los Santos started fast in round one but Foster withstood the early onslaught and began to take control in round 2. As Foster took control of the action it became a sloppy fight at times with a lot of holding on the inside initiated by De Los Santos.

In round four, De Los Santos was deducted a point for holding the head. De Los Santos was also cut over the left eye in the round. Foster was able to create space and land solid shots in the second half of the fight, and won by 77-74 twice, while, somehow, De Los Santos won a card 77-74.

Foster of New Haven, Connecticut, 129 1/4 lbs of West Haven, CT is now 14-0 (9 KO’s). De Los Santos, 129 lbs of Santo Domingo, DR is now 13-1 (12 KO’s).

“I was pressuring him the whole time and I knew he was slowing down and eventually I would get to him,” said Foster, who kept moving forward as the fight progressed and dictated and landed the more powerful punches. “I thought it was the right decision because I was landing more shots as the fight went on.”

The 28-year-old Foster – the younger brother of 20-0 professional light heavyweight prospect Charles Foster – was surprised with how fast De Los Santos started. “I knew I had to stay calm, and I adapted and my experience allowed me to adjust to what was happening,” Foster said. “He wasn’t devastating, and the punches never hurt me. I knew he would slow down and when he did, I began to land my shots and had success with my pressure.”

Figueroa, also of New Haven, moved to 10-0 with the unanimous decision over the durable Adams. Figueroa boxed well and was able to win by scores of 80-72 and 78-74 twice.

Vazquez of Fort Worth, Texas is 11-0 with three knockouts and will be looking to establish himself by taking on former National Amateur champion and undefeated Ford.

Vazquez, who is the former WBC USNBC champion will look to add Ford to a victim list that already includes Everado Jhoao (1-0), Brandon Arvie (2-0), Brandon Cruz (6-0), Adan Ochoa (11-1), Irvin Gonzalez (14-2) and a 1st round stoppage over Ezequiel Alberto Tevez on November 5th in Irving, Texas.

The Vazquez – Ford showdown will be streamed live on DAZN.