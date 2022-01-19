Amateur champion Daniel Blancas signs with Tim VanNewhouse

January 19th, 2022

Established boxing manager, best known for his eye for talent and guiding amateurs into the pros, Tim VanNewhouse, has signed Milwaukee’s own Daniel Blancas, a six-foot, four-inch middleweight who was a 13-time national champion.

“I wanted to start my career off right, and I know Tim VanNewhouse will guide me the best way possible,” said Blancas, who is just 20-years old.

“It’s all about working with the right people, and I believe we have built a strong team. I am ready to make my pro debut and take the steps necessary to follow my dream of becoming a world champion.”

“Blancas is huge for the weight class and has good power to go with his height,” said VanNewhouse, who’s stable includes prospects Najee Lopez, Darrelle Valsaint, Jan Paul Rivera and Tommy Wu.

“I’ve been following Daniel for many years. He entered the sport at just 8 years old. He has a wonderful father and family pushing him to be the best he can be. He is a charming young fighter who is physically gifted with good ability. Soon everyone will see his fan-friendly style and I expect we will see a bunch of knockouts from him”.

“I had a style that was better suited for the pros. We considered many offers from several managers, but my dad and I knew we wanted to work with Tim.” concluded Blancas.

“I appreciate my time competing for USA Boxing, but that time has come and gone, and I feel I went as far as I could. Now it is time for me to establish myself as one of the best young fighters in the pros and I am ready to prove it.”

Blancas’s promotional deal and pro debut will be announced in the coming weeks.