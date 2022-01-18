Ty Tomlin spars Andres Cortes in preparation for Feb 5 return

January 18th, 2022

Undefeated lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (12-0, 8 KOs), of Cheatham County, TN, is taking his upcoming bout on February 5th against Charlie Serrano (16-6-2, 5 KOs), of Tampa, Florida, extremely serious as he’s been getting work with undefeated rising star Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs).

“It was an honor to have Andres and his team travel out here to help me for the biggest fight of my career,” said Tomlin. “Andres Cortes is one of the best fighters in the world, and I needed the best work possible, so I made sure that I brought Andres in camp to prep me. To be great you have to do what others won’t.”

Ty, who will be fighting in front of a packed house on February 5th, will look to entertain his fans in nearby Clarksville, TN, as Tomlin is ready to send them home happy with a knockout victory.

“We can’t be like other fighters and just stick to sparring the people around us, we needed world-class work, so we brought in Andres Cortes,” said his father and trainer, Darryl Tomlin. “We want to be the prospect of the year in 2022, and we have set that goal, and to do that we need the best people around us, every single day to get the best results. Andres and his brother Luis were sensational getting us ready for this fight.”

For those unaware, Cortes has had two highlight-reel KOs in his last two bouts. Cortes is being touted as a breakout star of boxing in 2022.

“I’m going to do everything in my will to stop my opponent and this camp has set the tone for that result,” conluded Tomlin “I want to be the Derrick Henry of boxing, and this year I am going to be running over the competition. We have not cut one corner, and this is the next step of my journey to being a major force in the sport of boxing.”

The show is being promoted by One-One-Six Boxing Promotions, in association with Tomlin’s promoter, DiBella Entertainment. Tickets priced $20and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (256) 458-2341. The Winfield Dunn Center is located at 601 College St. Clarksville TN, 37044.