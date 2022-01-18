Mike Tyson blows fabricated ‘advanced contract talks’ with faux boxer apart

January 18th, 2022

Once again, the UK tabloids stand accused by a boxing superstar of fabricating a story. This time the honor goes to heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ became the subject of ‘advanced contract talks’ with a YouTuber for 2022, only for Tyson himself to blow the whole story wide apart.

Denying any such negotiations have taken place, Tyson assured his fans that a recent meeting with a faux boxer held no mention of a future fight.

“This is new to me. I saw Jake [Paul, faux boxer in question] in St. Barths and he never mentioned it,” stated Tyson.

Representative Jo Mignano believes a fight with either of the faux boxer brother would never happen.

Mignano called the reports “totally false,” – according to Forbes. Adding that “the Paul brothers are great but nor will he fight either one of them.”

Despite being out for a year or more, Tyson consistently gets linked to a fight with many opponents.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion made a one-off exhibition comeback against Roy Jones Jr. but remains retired and in his 50’s.

This situation doesn’t stop the UK media from running with stories that seemingly never existed. It has long been the case across the pond.

MIKE TYSON RETURN

Should Tyson have one more bout inside the ropes, the likely opponent would be ex-foe Lennox Lewis.

It’s no secret the pair have unfinished business. However, any fight now would merely be a money-making exercise.

It wouldn’t be competitive, as Tyson vs. Jones proved.

Lewis stated his interest when asked about a potential fight recently in attending a Premier Boxing Champions fight night.

Since then, all has gone quiet again.

Evander Holyfield did the over 50’s no favors when getting blasted out in one round by Vitor Belfort, though. Interest in a possible ‘Legends League’ remains up in the air.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.