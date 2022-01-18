Dillian Whyte purse split demand revealed for Tyson Fury heavyweight fight

January 18th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Dillian Whyte wants his fair share for a WBC heavyweight title fight with British rival Tyson Fury as the current interim champion.

‘The Bodysnatcher’ has launched arbitration against the World Boxing Council as purse bids for the battle continually get delayed.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed just how much of the split Whyte is after following the WBC’s stipulation of 80-20 in favor of Fury.

Hearn says his fighter deserves the standard split of 45%.

“There are so many conversations going on behind the scenes right now. Something could turn at any moment,” Hearn told Radio Five Live.

“You’re talking about a lot of money – a difference of 25%. The normal split for any mandatory challenger is a lot more than 80/20.

“The normal split for an interim champion is up to 45%. We feel in terms of the commercial value of Dillian Whyte. The time he’s had to wait, 80/20 is quite ridiculous, really.”

HEAVYWEIGHT SHOT

On whether the fight is in jeopardy, Hearn added: “[It] looks like Dillian Whyte will definitely get his shot at the WBC title.

“But we have to fight for his rights and make sure it’s fair. It’s not going to stand in the way of the fight.”

Fury wants to return in March, which could be a significant sticking point, as the purse bids drag on for yet another week.

“The WBC has extended the free negotiations period for the WBC mandatory heavyweight title fight between champion Tyson Fury and interim champion Dillian Whyte.

“If there is no agreement between the parties, a purse bid will be held on Friday, January 21 at noon in Mexico City WBC headquarters,” said the WBC.

USYK vs. JOSHUA 2

Meanwhile, the Matchroom boss offered an update on Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 when speaking with Steve Bunce.

“It’s a must-win for Anthony Joshua. I’d love to see him get victory on UK soil,” said the Essex man.

“April is the likely date for that. I feel it’s a fight that will take place in the UK again. Spurs [Tottenham stadium] would be a great place to revisit – Wembley also.

“Once you start getting into April, early May, the weather gets a bit better. We’ve had a number of international offers.”

Joshua lost his world titles for the second time in his career to the formidable Usyk last September. Revisiting the scene of his loss is not seen as ideal for AJ by many fans and media.

Nonetheless, Usyk will begin a massive favorite to repeat the feat, primarily if he can compete in the place of his most significant win for a second time.

