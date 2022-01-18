Number one WBA heavyweight contender talks up shot at Usyk or Joshua

Queensberry

The number one heavyweight contender with the WBA, Daniel Dubois, is awaiting a shot at the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2.

Discussing the rematch and his future opportunity, the big-punching Dubois says he’s ready for anything.

Despite eyebrows raising when Dubois got handed the top spot with the WBA after losing to Joe Joyce, ‘DDD’ is confident his time will come.

“Let’s see in the next couple of fights and where it goes,” Dubois told The Unibet Lowdown ahead of a spring return.

“I want to take one fight at a time. I want to be up there at the top level fighting the best, winning a world title, and holding onto it for a good long time.

“That is my aim and is all I can say.”

Asked about Usyk vs. Joshua 2, which is currently in detailed negotiations, Dubois added: “It was a good win for Usyk.

“It was a good fight for both of them, really, a win either way. They have a rematch now. I don’t know how that will turn out.”

HEAVYWEIGHT REMATCH

On Joshua’s second fall from grace, Dubois commented: “He has reached the top level, and what more can he do?

“I was a little bit surprised by the fight and, like a lot of people, I am of the opinion that he should have roughed him up, been a bit more physical with him, and used his strength.

“He did what he did, and Usyk just used his skill and boxed. But he is a superior boxer, so it all came good for him.

“He could possibly win the rematch and has got a chance. He is saying all the right things about changing up and coming in with a different attitude so that we will see,”

Before Dubois gets his hands on Usyk or Joshua, he must beat the winner of Trevor Bryan vs. Jonathan Guidry, happening later this month.

The WBA expects to order the stipulation once Bryan makes a defense of his secondary title on January 29th.

