Gervonta Davis could finally have a PPV opponent to silence the doubters

January 18th, 2022

Lightweight champion Gervonta Davis could finally have an opponent to silence his detractors after speculation surrounding his potential next bout.

As a ruling to face George Kambosos Jr. awaits later this year, Davis and his team are looking into a clash with Vasyl Lomachenko.

Davis, who faced criticism for battling Mario Barrios and Isaac Cruz in his last two Pay Per View offerings, now has a firm pound-for-pound option.

According to trainer Calvin Ford, Lomachenko is the number one target.

“We are waiting on that fight [with Lomachenk]. It’s going to be a chess match,” Ford told ESNews.

“I don’t know if Loma will take the chances that he will with Tank, but that’s a mega-fight, to tell you the truth.

“It’s a fight that people have been waiting on. I don’t know what his [Lomachenko] next fight is. But 2022 is going to be a really interesting year for all of them, to tell you the truth because they got to fight each other.”

GERVONTA DAVIS – CASH COW

Previously, Ford had questioned the Loma fight when asked before facing Barrios. He said: “Ask yourself, why should we fight Loma?

“When we wanted to fight him, he didn’t want to fight us. He wouldn’t even mention our name, and that’s just real talk.

“Go back and check the records. We wanted to fight [Lomachenko], but they wouldn’t give it to us. He kept saying, who is Tank?

“Tank is that cash cow now,” he added.

KAMBOSOS

News this week from a WBN exclusive with Top Rank promoter Bob Arum reveals Lomachenko has plans elsewhere, though.

The formidable Ukrainian has the many belts of Kambosos on his mind for a blockbuster collision in Australia.

“Lomachenko wants to fight Kambosos, and we want to do that fight in (Kambosos’ native) Australia,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“We can raise a lot of money to do that fight, but we can’t do it in the face of Covid.

“The (Australian) government won’t give us money with Covid rampaging now through Australia. I really believe, and I’m optimistic, that this is the last of the Covid with (the) omicron (variant) surging all over but not doing much damage.

“It’s like a fighter in the late rounds throwing a lot of punches, but he’s so tired the punches do not affect the opponent.

“I’d like to do the fight in Sydney. We’ve explored ways that we could do it. I’m very optimistic. I know (Kambosos manager) Peter Kahn is optimistic, but let’s see.”

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.