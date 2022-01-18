Floyd Mayweather star goes on verbal rampage, still wants Gervonta Davis

January 18th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Lightweight contender and Floyd Mayweather Promotions star Roland Romero is still chasing a Pay Per View fight with Gervonta Davis.

Romero, 26, is back in the hunt after being removed from an event on the paid platform due to out-of-the-ring accusations.

The 14-0 puncher, rated in the top five at 135 pounds in the United States, has since gone on a network, journalist, and accuser rampage to his followers.

Berating certain media members, Romero aired his views on specific individuals. He also blasted DAZN with his contempt.

Honestly, DAZN, in general, can suck my fat black [alternative name for a rooster emjoi],” said an irked Romero.

Without naming them again, he added: “Cheap ass network.”

Showtime was supposed to stage a colossal clash between Romero and Gervonta Davis on December 5th. The encounter doubled up as a WBA mandatory shot for Romero.

However, sexual assault allegations meant Romero got forced to pull out before he eventually got cleared of any wrongdoing.

Announcing at the time, he was glad to put that episode of his life behind him for good.

“Three and a half months of my name being slandered with false accusations and having to miss out on opportunities and cheated out of my dream.

“[Cheated] out of a massive amount of wealth, the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed.

“Charges were not filed because the allegations could not be substantiated because, as I always stated, I am innocent.

“I am now the symbol of freedom, purity, and love,” he stated.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER STAR

For the first time since revealing his status, Romero added more on his feelings towards the allegations.

“The continued lies from the obviously sick and obsessed person constitute libel on my name,” pointed out Romero.

“There is no proof whatsoever to her claims- now and then. She wants continued attention from her attachment to my name.

“She will no longer be a part of my story,” added Romero.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Now, focusing on his career and getting back to action, the Las Vegas native’s response to a recent post by Showtime was telling.

They asked: “Who are you looking forward to seeing in the ring this year?”

He replied: “The Boxer Formally Known as Rolly” vs. “Tank.”

Hopefully, that fight can still happen in the coming months if Davis cannot secure Vasyl Lomachenko or George Kambosos Jr.

For now, ‘Rolly’ is no more. He is now known as Rolando Florencio Romero III.

