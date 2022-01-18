Abraham Nova calls out Emanuel Navarrete after latest victory

January 18th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Split-T Management Fighters kicked off the new year in style as featherweight Abraham Nova and junior welterweight Omar Rosario registered impressive victories at The Turning Stone Casino Resort in Verona, New York.

Abraham Nova made his featherweight debut with an 8th round stoppage over William Encarnacion.

Nova dominated the action as he landed some solid body punches early. Nova began to take his work upstairs and started to wobble Encarnacion in round six. Nova continued to break Encarnacion down through the rest of the fight, which was stopped at 55 seconds of round eight after a big flurry of punches.

Nova, 126 3/4 lbs of Albany, NY is 21-0 with 15 knockouts. Encarnacion, 127 lbs of The Dominican Republic is 19-2.

Nova said, “It feels good to fight close to home a day after my birthday. I had a tricky opponent in front of me, but I got the job done.

“I want {WBO world champion Emanuel Navarrete}, to be honest. Everybody thinks he’ll blow me out. Put him in there. Let’s see if he’ll do it. I know I’ll beat him. I know I have the punch output, I know I’ll knock him out, and I know I’ll be the next WBO champion.”

Nova is promoted by Top Rank, Murphy’s Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotions

Omar Rosario celebrated his 24th birthday with a six-round unanimous decision over Raekwon Butler in a junior welterweight fight.

Rosario dominated the action as he came out working the body. Rosario used a very pinpoint jab that would set up power punches. The fight was close to being stopped in Rosario’s favor several times, but Butler was either saved by the bell or was able to do just enough to get out of the round.

In round six, Butler was bleeding from his nose.

Rosario landed 132 of 368 punches; Butler was 52 of 218.

Rosario, 139 1/4 lbs of Caguas, PR won by scores of 58-55 and 59-54 twice and is now 6-0. Butler, 138 1/4 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 4-2.