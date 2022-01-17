Ruben Torres tops Thompson Boxing’s New Blood on Feb 18

January 17th, 2022

Ready to challenge the best in the division, undefeated lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (17-0, 14 KOs) of South-Central L.A., Calif., who is looking to contend for a world title, is one-step closer to that goal as he headlines Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event, on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

Torres will face an opponent TBA in the 10-round main event.

This event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets are priced at $50, $75, and $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

“Thompson has done a great job with my career, along with my manager and trainer Danny Zamora, I am in the perfect place in my career to contend for a big fight this year,” said Torres. “I know this is going to be a big year for me, I just have to be calm, patient and focused, as I know as long as I win good things will happen. I am ready to make everyone proud and it all starts on February 18th. I’m ready to put on an amazing show and carry that momentum for the rest of the year.”

In the 8-round co-feature, Isaac “Dinamita” Zarate (16-5-4, 2 KOs), of San Pedro, Calif., will be featured in an eight-round co-main event featherweight bout, with an opponent to be named at a later date.

“It is great to be back fighting in Southern California and back around my friends and family,” said Zarate. “I have had a few rough fights and now I am looking to get a win, and put myself in position to challenge some of the best fighters in the world.”

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. In addition, Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Welterweight Loui Lopez (9-1-1, 4 KOs) of Corona, Calif. will face Cristian Dominguez (11-3, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. (6-rounds)

Heavyweight Oscar Torrez (7-0, 4 KOs), of Rialto, Calif., will face TBA. (6-rounds)

Opening the card is super bantamweight Ivan Zarate of San Pedro, Calif (3-0, 1 KO), who will face an opponent to be named at a later date. (4-rounds)

This event is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; Omega Products International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3, and Makita, rule the outdoors.