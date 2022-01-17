Don King secures titles galore including controversial heavyweight bout

January 17th, 2022

The tagline reads “Don King has done it again!” ahead of a night of boxing that includes a highly controversial heavyweight title fight.

Anyone’s guess how King did it as Trevor Bryan defends his WBA secondary title against a fight unranked until a couple of weeks ago.

Information released to World Boxing News details the January 29th event promoted by King topped by Junior Makabu.

“After working the phones and finalizing contracts, King proved once again he knows how to put together an action-packed championship night of boxing.

“The event takes place on Saturday, January 29th in Warren, Ohio at the W.D. Packard Music Hall.

“Count them…six championship bouts on one card featuring two World Championships.

“The co-main events spotlighted by Ilunga Makabu defending his WBC World Cruiserweight Championship against Thabiso Mchunu. The WBA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan is also risking his title against Jonathan Guidry.”

“The evening will feature two co-main events as Makabu (28-2 with 25 K.O.s) of South Africa takes on the number one challenger and fellow countryman, WBC Silver Champion Mchunu (23-5, 13 K.O.s). The winner is hopeful of fighting World Champion Canelo Alvarez later this year.

HEAVYWEIGHT

“The WBA World Heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 K.O.s) of Fort Lauderdale, FL will be featured in the other co-main event as he risks his title against Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 K.O.s) of Dulac, Louisiana.”

And if those two championship fights weren’t enough, King has four other NABA titles on the line. All fighters are knocking on the door of stardom.

NABA TITLES

The rest of the card reads:

The NABA Gold Heavyweight championship will pit veteran Alonzo Butler (34-3-2, 25 KOs) from Chattanooga, TN taking on young Ahmed Hefny (13-1, 5 K.O.s) from Egypt via Queens, NY.

In a NABA Cruiserweight title clash, Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 K.O.s) of Sarasota, FL, battles Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 K.O.s) of Baltimore, MD.

The NABA Middleweight Championship will be up for grabs as Cleveland’s local product Michael Moore (18-3, 8 K.O.s). O.H. will meet Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 K.O.s) of Niagara Falls, NY.

The night’s sixth and final title fight will showcase Cody Wilson (10-3, 7 K.O.s) of West Virginia, VA. He faces Tre’Sean Wiggins (12-5-3, 6 K.O.s) of Newburgh, NY, battling for the NABA Welterweight championship.

The evening will get rolling with a special Cruiserweight attraction pitting Jaywon Woods (11-1-1, 5 K.O.s) of Danville, VA, challenging Shawn Miller (18-6, 7 K.O.s) of Troy in an eight-round affair.

“Don King has come through again with another spectacular championship night of boxing as he returns to Ohio.”

Tickets for the spectacular night of boxing are on sale at Ticketmaster or the W.D. Packard Music Hall. The tickets will be priced at $550, $350, $250, $175, and $80.

