Devin Haney makes Australia vaccine promise after Novak Djokovic mess

January 17th, 2022

Al Powers

Devin Haney says he’ll get fully vaccinated for a trip to Australia following the Novak Djokovic mess dominating the headlines.

The WBC lightweight champion wants to fight George Kambosos Jr. down under in the spring and has already revealed that he’s had one dose of the vaccine.

Haney has promised to get the second if Kambosos signs on the dotted line for a massive homecoming stadium fight for the Aussie warrior.

Everyone would want to avoid what Tennis star Djokovic went through after getting deported by authorities before the Australian Open.

The pair discussed the situation over the weekend. Haney said: “Yo, George Kambosos, we making this fight happen or what?

“I agree to all you’re terms, whether it’s the vaccine or the travel. It’s starting to look like some ducking going on!”

Kambosos responded: “I love how you manipulate and lie to your fans. [You] Talk a big game but show no action!

“[It’s] A bit like your fights. I’m patiently waiting with all my belts for the offer from your boss Mr. Eddie Hearn because I got a stadium ready in Australia.

“But I can see the excuses already.”

So you want OUR side to put the money up in your backyard? Ok no problem, see you soon and keep those belts safe because they’ll be leaving Australia soon 🤲🏽 https://t.co/prn5WWQduL — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 16, 2022

Vowing to end Kambosos’ reign, the American added: “So you want our side to put the money up in your backyard?

“Ok, no problem. See you soon and keep those belts safe because they’ll be leaving Australia soon.”

Wanting firm action and not just words, Kambosos stated: “I’m not here for Twitter fights like most of these cats! I’m here for real fights!

“To be honest, you got to give respect to me, Teo [fimo Lopez] and Loma! Out of the one Emperor, four kings and [The] Matrix. We three stepped up and fought.

“While the others fought on Twitter. I was just stating facts! Now you tell me who ducks,” he concluded.

DEVIN HANEY

Haney replied: “That’s right bro… Loma is out,” meaning ‘The Dream’ sees the rejuvenated Ukrainian as out of the title picture despite a recent win over Richard Commey.

Kambosos will soon have a WBA mandate to defend his title against Gervonta Davis, meaning Haney will have to act fast to land the fight.

‘Ferocious’ George can have one voluntary defense before the WBA, IBF, and WBO begin breathing down his neck to give their stipulations a chance.

Davis is number one with the WBA as the ‘regular’ champion.

President Gilberto Mendoza wants all secondary belts to be obsolete as soon as possible due to ongoing regulatory changes.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.