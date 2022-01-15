Gervonta Davis among boxers named as ‘clean’ by World Boxing Council
Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis is named on a list by the World Boxing Council as giving a clean sample during the final two months of 2021.
‘Tank’ got tested in November and December as part of the Clean Boxing Program. Gervonta Davis got named alongside several big names on the ‘clean’ list.
His opponent Isaac Cruz was also negative.
GERVONTA DAVIS
Davis is among champions like Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, and rival George Kambosos Jr. as respecting fair play in the sport.
Outling their roster of samples, the WBC stated: “The World Boxing Council reports about the Clean Boxing Program to notify the status of tests taken during November and December 2021, about the following fighters, who all tested negative.
“The WBC has an agreement with VADA. The Voluntary Anti Doping Association administers the Clean Boxing Program. They coordinate the collection of samples, the chain of custody, and laboratory analysis.
“We thank all our athletes for their willingness to register with CBP. Above all, for being exemplary in their honesty.
“We also thank VADA for their dedication and hard work.”
FIGHTER DATE TESTED RESULT
November
Bakole, Martin nov-21 negative
Plant, Caleb nov-21 negative
Fulton, Stephen nov-21 negative
Alvarez, Saul nov-21 negative
Valdez, Oscar nov-21 negative
Alvarez, Saul nov-21 negative
Plant, Caleb nov-21 negative
Davis, Gervonta nov-21 negative
Conwell, Charles nov-21 negative
Fortuna, Javier nov-21 negative
Chisora, Derek nov-21 negative
Diaz, Joseph nov-21 negative
Lopez, Teofimo nov-21 negative
Haney, Devin nov-21 negative
Fulton, Stephen nov-21 negative
Parker, Joseph nov-21 negative
Benavidez, David nov-21 negative
Davis, Kyrone nov-21 negative
Valdez, Oscar nov-21 negative
Golovkin, Gennady nov-21 negative
Kambosos, George nov-21 negative
Porter, Shawn nov-21 negative
Cruz, Isaac nov-21 negative
Murata, Ryota nov-21 negative
Davis, Gervonta nov-21 negative
Diaz, Joseph nov-21 negative
Lomachenko, Vasyl nov-21 negative
Porter, Shawn nov-21 negative
Golovkin, Gennady nov-21 negative
Haney, Devin nov-21 negative
Murata, Ryota nov-21 negative
Commey, Richard nov-21 negative
Beterbiev, Artur nov-21 negative
Browne, Marcus nov-21 negative
Beterbiev, Artur nov-21 negative
Clavel, Kim nov-21 negative
Lemieux, David nov-21 negative
Luna Avila Yuliahn, Alej nov-21 negative
Figueroa, Brandon nov-21 negative
Fulton, Stephen nov-21 negative
Lopez, Teofimo nov-21 negative
Kambosos, George nov-21 negative
Lomachenko, Vasyl nov-21 negative
Commey, Richard nov-21 negative
Haney, Devin nov-21 negative
Browne, Marcus nov-21 negative
December
Browne, Marcus dec-21 negative
Parker, Joseph dec-21 negative
Chisora, Derek dec-21 negative
Golovkin, Gennady dec-21 negative
Valdez, Oscar dec-21 negative
Diaz, Joseph dec-21 negative
Haney, Devin dec-21 negative
Diaz, Joseph dec-21 negative
Davis, Gervonta dec-21 negative
Cruz, Isaac dec-21 negative
Bell, Albert dec-21 negative
Valdez, Oscar dec-21 negative
Commey, Richard dec-21 negative
Lomachenko, Vasyl dec-21 negative
Commey, Richard dec-21 negative
Lomachenko, Vasyl dec-21 negative
TESTED
* The boxer’s election to be tested is random, and therefore a fighter may be eligible one or more times in the same period.
The WBC added: “The WBC must work on education and awareness to help all people involved in sport learn of the dangers of using performance-enhancing substances (PEDs), which eventually create significant health problems in the athletes who consume them.
“But also risk the rivals they may face. The webinar, which is available on all WBC and CBP websites, displays specific information to clarify the risks and dangers of using these substances.”
Davis is considered one of the best fighters on the planet and is one of the WBC Clean Boxing Program leaders.
A future shot at WBC ruler George Kambosos is on the cards.
