Will Floyd Mayweather make Gervonta Davis vs Adrien Broner on PPV?

January 15th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather is currently overseeing the next move for Gervonta Davis, with many opponents said to be in the frame for the Pay Per View star.

Davis dispatched Mario Barrios and Isaac Cruz in 2021 to take his impressive record to 26-0 with 24 stoppages. He’s now on the lookout for another big name to share his considerable spotlight with this year.

Names mentioned include lightweight rivals Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez. However, a mandated battle with unified champion George Kambosos Jr. remains on the cards in the future.

Having campaigned at 135 and 140 over the last twelve months, it’s no secret, though, that ‘Tank’ wants to rule in another weight division.

GERVONTA DAVIS 147

Welterweight will happen sooner rather than later, and Davis needs a dance partner to test the 147 water.

Enter Adrien Broner.

‘The Problem’ is not huge at the higher limit and would be the perfect foil for Davis to prove his credentials for a world title shot.

Broner is on the way back after a tumultuous year culminating in hospitalization and a move to selling content on a well-known app.

He needs the money and has featured on Pay Per View in the past. Therefore, he should be a name considered by Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe for a showdown in 2022.

Davis already sells himself. So adding Broner into the mix, especially with the Floyd Mayweather history thrown in, makes absolute sense.

They also have a history of rivalry dating back to 2015.

ADRIEN BRONER

There’s a danger Broner could fight a lesser name, not look good and end his waning star earlier than necessary. Furthermore, Mayweather and Ellerbe have to consider the possibility.

Other than nailing down Kambosos or even Devin Haney for Davis, Mayweather Promotions have few appealing options at 135. The same goes for 140, as the only champion in that class is Josh Taylor.

Next month, the Scot is tied up against Jack Catterall, leaving him off the table until the summer. If Mayweather did want that fight for Davis in the first place, they could have asked the WBA to make their fighter mandatory when he held the super-lightweight ‘regular’ title.

Instead, they decided to drop the strap, meaning Taylor is not part of their plans.

Broner, however, could be that name they need to begin ‘Tank’s’ plans north of 135.

Davis could look good in that fight. Broner needs the payday, so it’s a win, win for everybody involved.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.