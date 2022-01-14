Muhammad Ali’s daughter defends Bob Arum against ‘racial bias’ claims

Rasheda Ali, daughter of three-time heavyweight champion and boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has defended Bob Arum against claims of racial bias.

Arum, 90, is targeted in a $10 million lawsuit by welterweight ruler Terence Crawford which alleges the Las Vegas native pushed white and Hispanic fighters more than black boxers.

Crawford, who won five world titles under Arum at Top Tank and was recognized by some as the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world, is now a free agent.

Upon leaving Arum’s stable, ‘Bud’ launched a stinging attack on Arum’s character and nature with his accusations.

MUHAMMAD ALI

Rasheda, who has a son currently on the Top Rank roster, is among the first to go public with her belief that Crawford’s legal bid has no foundation.

She said: “Bob Arum stood with my father when the world was against him,” when backing the Hall of Fame promoter.

“Bob Arum and my father are a big reason why black and brown athletes are fairly compensated today.

“I am proud that my son Nico Ali Walsh is part of Team Top Rank,” Rasheda added.

Another long-time boxing man, Jimmy Burchfield Sr., also offered his thoughts on Ali’s comments.

“Great words Rashida, Bob is a great guy, and Top Rank is a terrific company. We are rooting for your son. Your father was number one, GodBless,” he stated.

BOB ARUM DISMISSAL

Arum and Top Rank moved to dismiss Crawford’s attempts at gaining compensation in a retort handed to World Boxing News.

“Bud Crawford’s lawsuit against Top Rank is frivolous,” Arum told WBN. “His vile accusations of racism are reckless and indefensible.

“He knows it, and his lawyer knows it. I have spent my entire working life as a champion of Black boxers, Latino boxers, and other boxers of color.

“I have no doubt the court will see Crawford’s case for the malicious extortion attempt that it is.”

Crawford’s lawsuit has ended that opportunity entirely despite previous possibilities that the pair could renegotiate their contract together.

Nobody knows where Crawford goes from here, with Premier Boxing Champions and DAZN the two companies leading the way.

As the 35-year-old wants a fight with Errol Spence Jr. in 2022, Al Haymon’s PBC would be the favorites to land his signature.

