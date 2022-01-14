Gervonta Davis among boxers named as ‘clean’ by World Boxing Council

January 14th, 2022

Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis is named on a list by the World Boxing Council as giving a clean sample during the final two months of 2021.

‘Tank’ got tested in November and December as part of the Clean Boxing Program. Gervonta Davis got named alongside several big names on the ‘clean’ list.

His opponent Isaac Cruz was also negative.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Davis is among champions like Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, and rival George Kambosos Jr. as respecting fair play in the sport.

Outling their roster of samples, the WBC stated: “The World Boxing Council reports about the Clean Boxing Program to notify the status of tests taken during November and December 2021, about the following fighters, who all tested negative.

“The WBC has an agreement with VADA. The Voluntary Anti Doping Association administers the Clean Boxing Program. They coordinate the collection of samples, the chain of custody, and laboratory analysis.

“We thank all our athletes for their willingness to register with CBP. Above all, for being exemplary in their honesty.

“We also thank VADA for their dedication and hard work.”

FIGHTER DATE TESTED RESULT

November

Bakole, Martin nov-21 negative

Plant, Caleb nov-21 negative

Fulton, Stephen nov-21 negative

Alvarez, Saul nov-21 negative

Valdez, Oscar nov-21 negative

Alvarez, Saul nov-21 negative

Plant, Caleb nov-21 negative

Davis, Gervonta nov-21 negative

Conwell, Charles nov-21 negative

Fortuna, Javier nov-21 negative

Chisora, Derek nov-21 negative

Diaz, Joseph nov-21 negative

Lopez, Teofimo nov-21 negative

Haney, Devin nov-21 negative

Fulton, Stephen nov-21 negative

Parker, Joseph nov-21 negative

Benavidez, David nov-21 negative

Davis, Kyrone nov-21 negative

Valdez, Oscar nov-21 negative

Golovkin, Gennady nov-21 negative

Kambosos, George nov-21 negative

Porter, Shawn nov-21 negative

Cruz, Isaac nov-21 negative

Murata, Ryota nov-21 negative

Davis, Gervonta nov-21 negative

Diaz, Joseph nov-21 negative

Lomachenko, Vasyl nov-21 negative

Porter, Shawn nov-21 negative

Golovkin, Gennady nov-21 negative

Haney, Devin nov-21 negative

Murata, Ryota nov-21 negative

Commey, Richard nov-21 negative

Beterbiev, Artur nov-21 negative

Browne, Marcus nov-21 negative

Beterbiev, Artur nov-21 negative

Clavel, Kim nov-21 negative

Lemieux, David nov-21 negative

Luna Avila Yuliahn, Alej nov-21 negative

Figueroa, Brandon nov-21 negative

Fulton, Stephen nov-21 negative

Lopez, Teofimo nov-21 negative

Kambosos, George nov-21 negative

Lomachenko, Vasyl nov-21 negative

Commey, Richard nov-21 negative

Haney, Devin nov-21 negative

Browne, Marcus nov-21 negative

December

Browne, Marcus dec-21 negative

Parker, Joseph dec-21 negative

Chisora, Derek dec-21 negative

Golovkin, Gennady dec-21 negative

Valdez, Oscar dec-21 negative

Diaz, Joseph dec-21 negative

Haney, Devin dec-21 negative

Diaz, Joseph dec-21 negative

Davis, Gervonta dec-21 negative

Cruz, Isaac dec-21 negative

Bell, Albert dec-21 negative

Valdez, Oscar dec-21 negative

Commey, Richard dec-21 negative

Lomachenko, Vasyl dec-21 negative

Commey, Richard dec-21 negative

Lomachenko, Vasyl dec-21 negative

TESTED

* The boxer’s election to be tested is random, and therefore a fighter may be eligible one or more times in the same period.

The WBC added: “The WBC must work on education and awareness to help all people involved in sport learn of the dangers of using performance-enhancing substances (PEDs), which eventually create significant health problems in the athletes who consume them.

“But also risk the rivals they may face. The webinar, which is available on all WBC and CBP websites, displays specific information to clarify the risks and dangers of using these substances.”

Davis is considered one of the best fighters on the planet and is one of the WBC Clean Boxing Program leaders.

A future shot at WBC ruler George Kambosos is on the cards.

