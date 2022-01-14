Deontay Wilder vs Oleksandr Usyk – the biggest heavyweight fight of 2022

January 14th, 2022

As roadblocks continue to get in the way of a Tyson Fury fight, Oleksandr Usyk taking on Deontay Wilder gathers pace as a viable heavyweight clash for 2022.

Fury and Usyk, the number one and two in the division, look unlikely to agree on a deal this year, with the former planning to potentially return in March before facing Dillian Whyte in the late summer.

The Whyte fight was due to be next for Fury. However, an argument over the purse split could delay it beyond the control of ‘The Gypsy King’ and his team.

RETURN

Therefore, promoter Frank Warren is eyeing up a date of March 26th for an alternative opponent before Whyte comes into play when he completes his arbitration with the WBC.

That possibly puts Fury on the shelf when it comes to an undisputed battle until 2023. The situation leaves Usyk free for a voluntary defense after a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is a big favorite to repeat his comprehensive victory over AJ. The formidable Ukrainian is free to choose from the World Boxing Council Top 15 heavyweight rankings.

Deontay Wilder is currently ranked number and one hundred percent the most marketable fight out there for Usyk. Any event would also allow Usyk to travel to the United States for a Pay Per View extravaganza in the boxing capital of the world, Las Vegas.

Wilder’s reputation has soared on home soil since his third fight with Fury. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ dropped the Briton on his backside twice in the war, taking the total knockdowns to four in their scintillating trilogy.

OLEKSANDR USYK vs. DEONTAY WILDER

Welcoming the three-belt heavyweight champion across the Atlantic would be a significant coup for Wilder and Al Haymon. The collision would be the most prominent top division fight of the year worldwide.

Usyk vs. Joshua II is undoubtedly the biggest in Europe, but Wilder supersedes that with his overall reputation.

In terms of weight differential, it’s also a much closer battle. Both Usyk and Wilder have gotten forced to give away poundage when facing the likes of Fury and Joshua.

They carry weight at around the same benchmark of 220 pounds when at the peak of their powers. The pair could bless fans with a real boxer versus puncher affair.

Wilder needs to get back in the win column this spring to move the encounter closer to reality, around the same time Usyk battles Joshua again.

If they prevail, a late summer or fall blockbuster in the desert of Nevada will move another step towards negotiations.

Fingers crossed.

