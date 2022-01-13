Veteran Sergio Martinez gets back in action on Jan 27 in Madrid, Spain

January 13th, 2022

Two-division World Champion SERGIO “MARAVILLA” MARTINEZ (54-3, 30 KO) takes another step in his impressive comeback against sleek British brawler MACAULAY MCGOWAN (14-2, 3 KO) in Madrid, Spain on January 27, 2022.

MARTINEZ hunts for his fourth consecutive win with his eyes set on another World Title opportunity.

“MARAVILLA” has looked dominant in his return to the ring, showing off the strength and agility that once elevated him to the top levels of Boxing.

However, the crafty MCGOWAN looks to squash this comeback bid, while adding a signature win to his own resume.

Once considered the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world, MARTINEZ’s name has been mentioned alongside Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather as the best of their generation.

Now 46, his once-unlikely dream of another title shot is quickly becoming a reality, but he will have to go through MCGOWAN first in his return to stardom.