‘Only in America’ Oscar De La Hoya opponent airs views on YouTuber fad

January 13th, 2022

HBO / Golden Boy

A world-class opponent who many in the sport thought had defeated Oscar De La Hoya in 2004 has aired his views on the current YouTuber fad.

Germany’s Felix Sturm, a four-time world champion, apparently did enough to out-point De La Hoya at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA FIGHT

But in an astonishing trio of scorecards, De La Hoya got the nod 115-113 with all three judges.

Dismay, at the decision, turned to a determination by Sturm to make his name around the world. He certainly got noticed on his American debut.

Despite never returning to US soil, Sturm says YouTubers being given platforms in boxing, especially Pay Per View, would never happen in other countries.

“Only in America,” said Sturm. “Stuff like that only works in the United States. It does so very well there.

“It’s just a different situation compared to Germany. It’s the same as it is with Pay Per View. People are used to watching boxing for free over here.

“They know that you don’t have to shell out extra money to watch a fight. But I think it’ll change. I think all of this [PPV YouTuber stuff] will come to Germany and Europe in the future.

“So maybe we’ll have a YouTuber headlining a boxing show in Germany on Pay Per View as well one day. Then we’ll see if that concept has a future here.

“We know that if there’s interest, the people will pay money for it.”

STREAMING

On the mass of boxing networks open to fans these days, Sturm added: “What I like, though, is that there are lots and lots of streaming services who offer sports, who offer boxing, with DAZN being the frontrunner.

“They do an excellent job. They position boxing very well, and they have a great presentation of the sport. That can only be of benefit for boxing.”

DAZN is reportedly in talks to purchase BT Sport rights in the UK market. It’s a move that could solidify their standing on British shores.

However, it will come at a price for the average boxing fan, who can expect their current subscription price to rise considerably to pay for Premier League rights.

